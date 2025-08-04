Amber Heard Thanks Supporters After Welcoming Twins, Returning to Acting

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Heard appreciates fans’ support.

In addition to welcoming twins, the actress has also continued her career — this time, in a bold new stage production.

As her infamous ex-husband aims to stage a comeback, Heard’s supporters are letting her know that they haven’t forgotten her.

And the widespread admiration for her is more than just comments. Check out her flowers!

Actress Amber Heard arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 23, 2020 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Amber Heard is getting her flowers (literally)

Over the weekend, Amber Heard took to Instagram to share a selfie and to thank her fans and supporters.

In the snap, we see the actress with her face almost out of frame — because of the flowers.

This isn’t one bouquet. Instead, we see at least half a dozen or so separate bouquets of flowers.

These symbols of admiration are simply crowding her out.

“Thank you to all of my fans and supporters for making this already unforgettable weekend so much more beautiful,” Heard began her caption.

“The flowers won’t last forever,” she acknowledged.

“But,” Heard expressed, “the memories of all the love and support I received through this, will.”

In an Instagram caption, Amber Heard thanks her fans and supporters. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Which stage play stars Amber Heard?

For the past several weeks, Amber Heard has been at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts.

She has been performing in the stage production of Spirit of the People, a dark-comedy-revenge-tragedy by Jeremy O. Harris.

Heard portrays Genevieve.

The play has been well-received by critics and audiences — as those flowers clearly indicate.

Actress Amber Heard presents a creation for L’Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, in Paris on October 3, 2021. (Photo Credit: LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans and supporters showed Heard how they felt with more than just flowers.

Her Instagram comments are filled with praise — mostly from fans who have not seen the play (security is very tight, so there are no recordings available) but simply support the actress.

Just a few years ago, she was the target of a primarily TikTok-based smear campaign, one that had been building up (previously unsuccessfully) for years on other social media platforms.

And it’s no secret that she’s on people’s minds now.

Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Her fans and supporters have a lot on their minds

Right now, much of what is happening in the world is revenge — not for past wrongs, but for past rights.

Revenge for men exposed in #MeToo, revenge for injustices highlighted by 2020’s historic Black Lives Matter protests, revenge for progress made in LGBTQ+ rights.

So, naturally, it’s a perfect time for Johnny Depp’s big comeback.

And he’s trying, with a Hyde trailer that would arguably be very interesting — if it starred anyone other than Amber Heard’s ex-husband.

Only time will tell whether society’s revenge spree will include re-launching Depp’s career.

But what happened to Heard has served as a harsh warning to women everywhere about what might happen if they come forward.