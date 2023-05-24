Johnny Depp Was "Cleaned Up" By Makeover Experts Ahead of Cannes Comeback, But Critics Are Still Repulsed By His "Rotting" Teeth

When Johnny Depp walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last week, the formerly beloved screen legend was greeted with the sort of ambivalence that fest-goers usually reserve for the most experimental arthouse fare.

Depp, of course, has become an increasingly divisive figure in recent years, and while he still has many supporters, his attempt at a career comeback might be DOA thanks to stiff opposition from victims’ rights groups.

Even though Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard last year, the trial featured shocking allegations of abuse from both parties, and many observers were left with the impression that Johnny’s reputation was beyond saving.

And indeed, a less successful star — especially one who’s pushing 60, as Depp is — would almost certainly not be granted a second chance.

But Depp made a lot of money for a lot of high-powered people over the years, and just as importantly, he accumulated a wealth of artistic cred with decades of risky roles.

And so, after his disastrous 2022, Depp was cast as Louis XV in a French-language period piece from controversial director Maïwenn.

And before his return to the red carpet, Johnny’s glam team pulled out all the stops.

“He was cleaned up,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Depp’s approach to personal hygiene is famously lax, but insiders say that wasn’t the case in Cannes, where he was worked on daily by a team of “highly paid professionals” led by his longtime stylist Samantha McMillen.

McMillen has a long list of celeb clients that includes Brie Larson, a Cannes juror who reportedly objected to Depp’s involvement with this year’s festival.

There’s been no word on whether Larson will continue to work with McMillen in the wake of news that she’s helping Depp rehab his image.

For the most part, that effort seems to be working.

Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes, and he recently signed a $20 million endorsement deal with Dior.

On social media, however, Depp’s comeback received less of a warm welcome, as many zeroed in on signs of the actor’s neglectful attitude toward health and hygiene.

“Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING,” one fan tweeted alongside pice of the actor.

“Johnny Depp’s new movie, #JeanneDuBarry, debuts with a metacritic score of 51, an F rating,” another chimed in, adding:

“The score is currently as yellow as his teeth. Congratulations!”

“Why do i have to see closeup pics of johnny depp’s teeth against my will,” a third asked.

“johnny depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black,” a fourth chimed in, while a fifth remarked:

“Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Depp’s screen idol days might be behind him.

Critics may be upset that he’s experiencing any sort of comeback at all — but they can take solace in the fact that the embattled star is unlikely to pop up in any more Hollywood blockbusters.