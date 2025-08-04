Diddy Victim Changes Tune, Urges Judge to Let Disgraced Mogul Out of Jail

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in early July, Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

But the embattled music mogul remains behind bars as he awaits sentencing on lesser charges.

And now, he’s gained a powerful new ally in his effort to be released from jail for the first time since he was arrested back in September of 2024.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

‘Victim 3’ believes Diddy should be released on bail

Combs’ ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh was known as Victim 3 throughout the trial.

Despite receiving a subpoena, she refused to testify against her ex, and now, she’s written to the judge and implored him to release Diddy on bail ahead of his October 3 sentencing.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Huynh argues that Combs has put his violent tendencies behind him, and his family needs him to provide emotional and financial support.

Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future,” Huynh wrote.

“He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support,” she continued.

“Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision… Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved.”

Lawyers for Combs previously requested that their client be released on $50 million bond.

Will Diddy be freed ahead of sentencing?

Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

It would be unorthodox for the judge to change his mind at this juncture, but Diddy’s lawyers say there are “exceptional reasons” to release the rapper.

However, prosecutors have cited Combs’ “extensive history of violence” as sufficient cause to keep him behind bars until his trial.

Combs has been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and the prosecution has recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison.

It’s unlikely that the judge will go with such a harsh punishment, but it makes sense that with such a possibility looming, Diddy’s legal team would be eager to see him sprung ahead of his October 3 sentencing date.

The defense team previously requested that Combs’ conviction be overturned. There have also been rumors that Diddy is hoping for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The letter from Huynh probably won’t influence the judge’s decision-making process, but it seems that Team Diddy is pulling out all the stops these days.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.