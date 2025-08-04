Jessie J Hospitalized in Wake of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two months after revealing to the public that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, Jessie J told fans this weekend that she was sent to the hospital for a seemingly unrelated health issue.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” the musician wrote on her Instagram Stories August 2 alongside a photo of an IV in her arm.

“6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

Continued the popular singer:

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD.”

Emphasizing that the physicians were able to identify some kind of infection, the Jessie J decided to continue her recovery outside of the confines of their hourly care.

“They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs,” she explained. “Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

We send our very best wishes to the 37-year old.

Back on June 3, the artist provided fans with an update on her health in a candid video posted to Instagram.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” the singer said.

“I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early,” Jessie told fans in this social media video.

“I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

A few weeks after uploading this message, Jessie J underwent surgery.

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through,” the singer wrote alongside her post, which featured photo and footage of her in her hospital bed pre- and post-surgery… along with a snapshot of her partner, Chanan Colman, doting on the celebrity as he held her hand and kissed on her forehead.

In one video, Jessie can be seen singing as she awaits the procedure.

In another, the tearful star looked back on missing her and Colman’s two-year old son.

“I was imagining Sky saying, ‘I love you, Mummy,’ and I was saying, ‘I love you back,’” Jessie said, adding that she felt “so sore.”

Another video featured Jessie J holding a bottle filled with blood drained from her breasts, which she joked looked like a “goji berry smoothie.”

Ultimately, meanwhile, the singer’s most recent hospitalization served as a reminder for her to slow down and give her body enough time to heal.

“I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is,” she said this weekend.

“I am finding the strength in knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner circle.”