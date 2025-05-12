Amber Heard Welcomes Twins! But Is Elon Musk the Baby Daddy?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Did Amber Heard just have the latest batch of Elon Musk babies?

Late last year, we reported that the actress was expecting again. At the time, she was a mother of one.

The good news is that she has now welcomed her second and third children.

The bad news, however, is that there is speculation that she could be the latest to bring Elon Musk’s children into the world.

Amber Heard welcomed Baby #2 … AND Baby #3!

On Sunday, May 11, Amber Heard took to her Instagram page to share a Mother’s Day message — and some news.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” her caption began.

“This year,” she revealed, “I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

“Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang,” the actress announced.

“My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” Heard gushed.

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago,” she affirmed, “my world changed forever.”

‘Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms … has been the most humbling experience of my life’

“I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy,” Heard acknowledged.

“Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she admitted.

“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully,” Heard expressed.

“To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

Everyone in the world makes mistakes. In late 2016, Amber Heard dated notorious rich guy and self-identified gamer Elon Musk.

Fortunately, she dodged a bullet at the time. In 2017, the two broke up.

Heard only became a mother to her first child, Oonagh, years later.

However, when he isn’t busy dismantling the United States’ vital infrastructure or posting a mix of outdated memes and slurs on the platform that was Twitter before he got his hands on it, Musk has been churning out a small army of children with various women.

We hate to even ask, but is Elon Musk the baby daddy?

In April, The Daily Mail reported on an alleged legal battle between Heard and Musk over embryos that the two (again, allegedly) created together during their ill-advised entanglement.

Documents alleged that Heard was at one time “in a legal battle with [Musk] over embryos they had created together… He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby.”

This was not a public dispute.

Musk’s penchant for creating embryos with different women and seemingly selecting which will be born is well known. But does that have anything to do with Heard’s children?

Obviously, there is not at present any reason to believe that Heard’s new children are the products of those embryos.

Though Musk seems to enjoy mass reproduction via IVF in an effort to produce numerous sons who are burdened with his legacy, Heard would not be limited to one of her most notorious exes.

Fans and haters alike can jump to conclusions.

But until such a time as Heard chooses to disclose paternity details that are no one’s business, they will simply remain guesses.