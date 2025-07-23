Todd Chrisley to Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul: STFU! You’ll Be Dead Soon!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As it turns out, Todd Chrisley is not a very nice person.

Shocking, we know, when it comes to an individual who claims a jury of his peers did NOT actually convict him of financial fraud in 2022 because his peers consist of millionaires and entertainers… not the peons who dared to send him to jail back in the day.

About two months ago, of course, Donald Trump went ahead and pardoned Todd and his wife Julie, setting them free from their respective prisons because, well… because they’ve said some very nice things about the President.

That about sums it up and that also brings us to Todd and Julie’s podcast on Wednesday, July 23.

“During the [post-prison] press conference I had stated that we are doing a hotel and it’s going to be near Charleston, South Carolina,” Todd recalled during his and Julie’s “Chrisley Confessions 2.0” podcast.

From there, apparently, Southern Charm cast member Patricia Altschul — who resides in Charleston — was asked her thoughts on the Chrisley family’s plans and impending move to her hometown.

Clearly unhappy about her potential new neighbors, the Bravo personality responded as follows: Well there goes the neighborhood.

“I’ve never had an issue [with her]. … I’ve always held her in high regard. I always thought she was a classy lady,” Todd said about Altschul’s rather harmless diss.

Chrisley went on to say he was taken aback by Altschul’s quip because they’ve never had beef. But they evidently have a major one now.

“This is a woman that’s in her 80s. She could be my mother,” Todd said, adding that he had fans sending him Altschul’s remarks and threatening retaliation.

“I said, ‘Please don’t. Please don’t go back on this old lady. Do not do that,’” Todd claimed. “Because at the end of the day, she’s old.”

We somehow have our doubts that these interactions took place because, let’s face it, who on earth is a fan of Todd Chrisley?!?

Again, just based off of one small remark, Todd continued to blast away at Altschul… getting rather personal in the process.

“She’s already, according to the tabloids, transferred her assets over to her son. I guess she’s getting ready for death,” he said on his podcast.

Todd Chrisley is clearly an A-Hole.

He was convicted on tax evasion and bank and wire fraud charges in 2022 after pleading not guilty and then spent 28 months in jail before President Trump pardoned him in May.

“At the end of the day, I don’t dislike her,” Todd concluded on air. “She’s just playing a role that’s been in the book of securing wealth since the beginning of time. A younger woman marries an older man, and he dies, she gets the money.”

Wrapping up his over-the-top retort while showing both his true colors and his very thin skin, Chrisley told listeners:

“Maybe I’ll become Patrica’s walker. Maybe her son has to worry about me inheriting her money.”

Altschul advised private art collectors and museums on the acquisition of paintings and sculptures for years.

However, much of her fortune came from her late husband Arthur G. Altschul, who was an investment banker and art collector.