Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns Fans with Altered ‘Marge Simpson’ Face: Did She Have …

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking a little different, huh?

What is behind her altered look that has some comparing her to a famous cartoon character?

The actress’ recent enigmatic social media post unleashed a flood of comments asking about — or accusing her of — getting cosmetic work done.

What is the truth? Is there a simple explanation that doesn’t involve a syringe or a scalpel?

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Gwyneth Paltrow looks different in this video

On Saturday, July 19, Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram page to share a video.

The cooking clip shows the actress preparing her version of Korean steak and eggs.

“Made with love, a little heat, and packed with flavor,” she vowed in the caption to the video.

Obviously, many of the Instagram commenters focused upon on-topic commentary.

They praised the actress’ cooking skills or commented on the food, suggesting other ingredients or confessing to feeling hungry.

Others, however, zeroed in upon Paltrow’s lips.

Did she alter her face? Commenters quickly began to speculate with mixed reactions.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Boucheron Event at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on September 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

To be blunt, her lips seemed to stick out to many fans and followers

“What have you done on your lips?” asked one commenter.

Another reply asked: “Is there something with her lips?”

A more confident Instagram user asserted:

“Something happened to her top lip.”

Gwyneth Paltrow during Day Three of The MAKERS Conference 2024 The Beverly Hilton on February 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference)

“I really wish she’d be honest about the work she’s had recently because she sells anti-aging products,” wrote another commenter.

“She looks amazing but like be honest. Especially when that’s what your brand is all about.”

“Mmmmm looks so yum,” a reply praised of the food. “But don’t tell me you’ve done your lips too.”

“Marge Simpson lips,” one Instagram denizen declared.

Several others agreed, drawing comparisons to the The Simpsons character’s sloping upper lip.

I can’t help but see Gwyneth Paltrow posted up as Marge Simpson throughout the whole trial 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ki3E1cyW1D — Ashley (@afrantt56) March 31, 2023

Did Gwyneth Paltrow alter her appearance with lip fillers?

In the past, Paltrow has opened up about using injectibles. She has spoken specifically about an anti-aging treatment and trying (but hating) Botox.

As you can see above, people have compared her to Marge Simpson before — two whole years ago, in fact. So this is not so new.

We have to say that the difference from her everyday appearance is there. But the truth behind this altered look could be as simple as pursing her lips in concentration while she cooks.

Not everything is a conspiracy — or even an injectable.

People make all sorts of facial expressions when they’re focusing.