Savannah Chrisley: I Didn’t Trade Sex for My Parents’ Pardon!

Savannah Chrisley is pushing back against a certain narrative.

As you may have heard by now, Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were released from prison late last week after President Donald Trump issued the convicted felons a pardon.

This was clearly because the reality stars are rich and white and open supporters of the Commander-in-Chief.

But some folks out there think there’s another reason Todd and Julie are now free.

Savannah Chrisley at the annual CPAC DC conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

“I do want to address the accusations that this presidential pardon only happened because I bought it or I slept with someone,” Savannah said near the end of Tuesday’s podcast episode.

“Both claims are laughable. I wish you could see my bank account, number one. And number two, I’m not sleeping with someone for a pardon — or two. I’m not doing it. I have more self-respect than to do those things.”

Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention last year.

She hasn’t been shy in asking President Trump to pardon her mom and dad, prompting many to wonder just how far Chrisley would have gone to make this happen.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On this same podcast, Savannah talked about what it’s been like since her parents got home.

“Mom and Dad are home, and I’m over-the-moon excited about all of it. It’s so surreal. At times, it does not feel real,” she told listeners. “I’m like, ‘Are we sure this is over and done, and we came back to normal life?’”

Savannah went on to say that seeing her dad outside of the prison walls for the first time was the “most emotional thing I’ve ever gone through.”

She later made “steaks, pasta salads and potatoes” for her entire family.

(Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Savannah, who sat alongside Todd for a ridiculous press conference after the latter’s release, also shared what Julie’s first 48 hours out of jail were like.

“Mom’s been at home, doing laundry, spending time with [adopted daughter] Chloe [and] me. The first morning she was home, we lay on my bed and just went through my Instagram and I just caught her up on all the posts and videos and everything that’s gone on since she left,” she said.

“It was really cool to see her reactions and catch her up on life.”

The pardon, meanwhile, comes very soon after the public was told that a new Chrisley reality show would soon hit the airwaves.

It’s already begun filming, too, and has already shot scenes with Todd included.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage at the ‘Dig’ panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (GETTY)

“It’s going to be absolutely amazing because it follows us from beginning, middle to end,” Savannah told fans of this upcoming program.

“It started with us explaining the case and having lawyers on, and the advocacy work, to [now] Mom and Dad getting full presidential pardons… I’m so excited that they’re home, they’re going to be part of it, and we get our new start at life

In the immediate future, Savannah added that her parents will join her on an episode of her Unlocked podcast in June to talk about their prison experiences and their freedom.

Todd and Julie are also set to relaunch their own podcast, Chrisley Confessions, which ended upon the start of their prison sentences in January 2023.