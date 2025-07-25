Zac Brown Engaged to Kendra Scott: Everything We Know About the Country Star’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Zac Brown is headed back to the altar!

Eighteen months after his messy divorce from Kelly Yadzi, Brown announced today that he’s ready to tie the knot for the third time!

Yes, Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are officially engaged.

US country singer Zac Brown and US jewelry designer Kendra Scott arrive for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Zac and Kendra are ‘head over heels,’ insider claims

The couple shared their joyous news in an announcement to People magazine.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the couple told the outlet.

“They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love,” a source said of Zac and Kendra, adding:

“They are head over heels and have become inseparable.”

News of the engagement comes as the dust is still settling from Zac’s very messy second marriage.

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott attend Spotify House at CMA Fest 2025 – Day 1 at Ole Red on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Kelly Yadzi leveled shocking allegations at Zac Brown

“Nine days after our wedding party, Zac unexpectedly told me over Zoom that he wanted to divorce,” Yadzi said on Instagram in December of 2023.

She went on to claim that Brown used video for their wedding without her “consent for commercial gain and to demean my integrity.”

“The music video includes the video from our private wedding party held in Nashville on November 18, 2023, but I was replaced in the video with a look-alike model who is cast as a reckless and irresponsible person, consuming drugs and alcohol and engaging in very risky behavior,” Kelly said.

She also claimed that Brown is a ruthless businessman who attempted to use his wealth and clout to silence her in order to protect his public image.

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A new stage in the life of Zac Brown

Zac’s been able to move on from that scandal with his reputation mostly intact. And he recently announced that he’ll be be embarking on a residency in Vegas beginning in December.

“Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true. It’s my masterpiece so far,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

“This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am.”

As far as other pursuits go, Zac and Kendra are both passionately involved in several philanthropic causes, including offering relief to those affected by the recent flash flood in Kerr County, Texas.

“It’s just one of the things they have in common,” one insider tells People.

Marriage has its challenges, a fact that Zac certainly knows all too well after getting divorced twice in five years.

But he already rose to the occasion of buying an engagement ring for a jewelry designer, so maybe it’s all downhill from here!