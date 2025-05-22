Chrisley Family Returning to Reality TV with Brand New Show

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over a year ago, Savannah Chrisley expressed her hopes for a new family reality series.

Her dream? To have such a show feature her parents coming home.

Todd and Julie are still in prison and likely will continue to serve their sentences for years to come.

But one part of Savannah’s wish has come true. The Chrisley family is returning with a brand new reality show.

Savannah Chrisley sits across from her brother, Grayson Chrisley, during the recording of a June 2023 episode of her podcast. The entire look has powerful “landlord white” vibes. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Somehow, the Chrisley Family is returning to reality TV

In 2023, the ironically titled Chrisley Knows Best series aired its final episode on USA Network. The somewhat infamous reality series had run for 10 seasons.

These days, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. And, as loathsome as the two proved to be, even their harshest critics have questioned the severity of their prison sentences.

Savannah Chrisley has been the most outspoken family member now that she has had to step up into a parental role.

But they’re all adjusting to the family’s new situation.

The Chrisleys announced in the summer of 2023 that — minus their mom and dad — they will be returning to reality television. (USA)

Now, the Chrisley family is coming back to reality TV — this time on Lifetime, on a series currently going by The Untitled Chrisley Project.

People reports that the new logline is:

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other.”

The official blurb continues: “The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Wearing a vibrant orange jacket and a seemingly ironic hat, Savannah Chrisley speaks on her podcast in 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This won’t be the same as ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

As is often the case with reality TV veterans who get a new series on a new platform, some of the Chrisleys will be taking the reins this time.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley will be serving as executive producers on the project.

Presumably, the series will have a name in advance of its premiere — which will take place some time later this year.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (Image Credit: USA)

Savannah’s awkward role as a “mom” to Chloe and Grayson will be a factor.

It is likely that her efforts to secure a presidential pardon to free her parents will also come up on the show. That said, her odds seems slim, as surely Donald Trump would have done this already if he cared to.

(Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, and her family are Trump supporters, but it is difficult to imagine Trump doing something to help them if it is unlikely to benefit him in some way)

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What can fans (and critics) expect?

For whatever it’s worth, the show is also expected to cover Chase Chrisley’s business misadventures and his relationship with Jodi, his girlfriend.

It’s safe to say that this look at the Chrisleys will take a different approach than Chrisley Knows Best.

The dynamic is so different, and Todd and Julie’s incarceration will be the elephant in every room.

However, for better or for worse, they’ll be the same Chrisley family members in a mostly new situation.