Tammy Slaton Posts Shocking, Unrecognizable Shapewear Photo: Is This Really Her?!?

Tammy Slaton, is this really you?!?

On July 21, the 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member posted a series of new photos on TikTok, one of which has truly captured the attention of viewers, followers and pretty much anyone active on the Internet.

In it, the 38-year-old is smiling while posing in black shapewear, showing off her astounding weight loss in a more extreme way than perhaps ever before.

Just check this out, folks:

(Instagram)

This certainly isn’t the first time Slaton has flaunted her improved, healthier figure.

She has kept fans apprised of her journey over the past few years, which has entailed the reality show dropping from someone who weighed over 700 pounds to someone down below 300.

Yes, this is partly due to skin removal surgery.

But it’s also due to dedication and hard work and exercise and a much better diet. Tammy truly focused on these things after falling into a coma in late 2021 as a result of her dangerous habits and excessive body weight.

(Instagram)

The TLC personality checked into a weight loss clinic in 2022 and eventually hit her target weight, growing emotional on an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters after realizing she had accomplished this goal.

It really is incredible.

“I was absolutely thrilled for Tammy and incredibly proud of her progress, but not surprised,” Smith tells People Magazine.

“Tammy has consistently demonstrated her dedication to making sustainable lifestyle changes to maximize the benefits of her surgery. I’ve emphasized the importance of making small, daily adjustments to ensure not only her continued progress but also her long-term success,” bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith told People Magazine last year.

“She’s truly committed to her health journey.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

On Monday, meanwhile, Tammy paired the carousel of new snapshots with a TikTok sound that clapped back at any doubters of her weight loss journey, which said:

“I understood the assignment. Did the assigner of the assignment understood who they were assigning the assignment to? You’ll have to ask the assigner on that one. Personally, I don’t think they did any research.”

Slaton’s aforementioned procedure was documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

During the season finale, all of her siblings were in awe of her transformation and praised her for how far she’s come since 2021.

“Oh my God, she looks great,” Misty said on the program. “When she started, she weighed 730 lbs. and we couldn’t even get her to walk to the mailbox. Now she’s lost 500 lbs. I mean, that’s a couple people, not just one person! I am so proud of her it’s just unreal.”

Tammy Slaton has become a role model for all who are overweight. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Tammy Slaton is engaged!

She gushed over fiancee Andrea Dalton during a recent podcast appearance… which took place after Dalton said on an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that she and Slaton met on a dating app.

“I had just got on there,” Dalton explained. “I wasn’t on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking, and it’s been, like, every day since.”

In an amazing coincidence, sister Amy Slaton got engaged this spring to Brian Lovvorn. Maybe they’ll have a joint wedding! On television!

A website can dream, can’t it?