Tammy Slaton Weight Loss Goal: ACHIEVED!

Tammy has a reason to celebrate at the moment.

She’s had a reason to celebrate for a really long time, if we’re being honest and she isn’t being humble.

The veteran reality star, who will soon return to the air with new episodes of 1,000-Lb Sisters has dropped an incredible amount of weight over the last two years.

Tammy Slaton looks pretty relaxed in this photo of the reality star on a beach. (TLC)

In a sneak peek at next week’s Season 6 premiere of this reality show, published by People Magazine, the 38-year-old is at an appointment with her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith … alongside her siblings Amy, Amanda, Misty and Chris.

The physician is so very proud of how far his patient has come, noting that she no longer needs a wheelchair to get around.

“At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 pounds,” Slaton says before the footage jumps to a flashback of her stepping on a scale in 2002.

“The last time I saw Dr. Smith was about nine months ago and I was around 420 pounds. He told me I had to lose 100 pounds. before my next appointment. I’m extremely nervous.”

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Cut to the big moment. To Tammy stepping on this scale. And…

… it depicts 303.8 pounds! Truly amazing!

“I surpassed Dr. Smith’s goal, my goal, all the goals!” Tammy says in the clip. “I’m so ready for skin removal!”

As previously noted, Tammy has shed over 500 pounds at this point. She no longer requires a breathing tube and can sit in the passenger seat of a car by herself.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“I was absolutely thrilled for Tammy and incredibly proud of her progress, but not surprised,” Smith tells People Magazine.

“Tammy has consistently demonstrated her dedication to making sustainable lifestyle changes to maximize the benefits of her surgery. I’ve emphasized the importance of making small, daily adjustments to ensure not only her continued progress but also her long-term success.

“She’s truly committed to her health journey.”

The TLC personality is inching closer to qualifying for the skin removal procedure that would help her continue down this impressive path.

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (Image Credit: TLC)

Throughout her journey, Tammy has been very honest about the role her mental health took on her physical body, saying just last month that it was her battle with food addiction and Depression that led to her initial weight gain.

“The Mental Battle is Real,” Slaton wrote on Instagram on September 23, adding back then:

“The mental aspect plays a significant role. Being depressed and having a food addiction, I often ate my feelings, taking out my emotions on food…

“It’s not just about food — it’s about dealing with the deeper emotional challenges we face. Healing starts from the inside, and I’m here to share my journey to show that you are never alone in this fight.”