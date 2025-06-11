Tammy Slaton Undergoes Surgery: See the Before-and-After Pics!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton is a brand new person.

We mean this almost literally.

On the June 10 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the main cast member underwent skin removal surgery, a week after telling viewers she was scared to do so.

(TLC)

Upon first waking up and lying in her hospital bed while the medical staff removed her bandages — leaving her face free, except for a final piece of tape under her chin, as you can see in the photo aboe — all Slaton could utter was an awe-filled, “Boy…”

She elaborated in a subsequent confessional, however.

“I’m shocked, like I feel so weird,” she told cameras, before joking of the skin they removed from her chin:

“I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too. And I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now.”

(TLC)

Tammy added on air: “It’s going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”

It’s important to remember that this episode was filmed many months ago.

In the time since, Slaton seems to have gotten used to seeing herself like this and to adjusting to her life as a significantly slimmed-down woman.

As you must know by now, Tammy tipped the scales at over 700 pounds when was at her most overweight; she has since lost HUNDREDS of pounds and really does look like a new person.

It’s been an incredible transformation, aided by this procedure details here; along with Slaton’s stint in a weight loss clinic and her dedication to a healthier diet and exercise.

Tammy Slaton says she has lost over 500 pounds. (TLC)

For Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, he told viewers on this week’s installment that he really hopes his sibling can take a moment to appreciate her accomplishments.

“Honestly, I’m hoping Tammy sees a new person in that mirror,” he said. “She’s put all this work in to lose all this damn weight, so it’s time for her to feel good, too, about herself.”

Prior to her surgery, Tammy had shared her anxiety… about both the procedure itself and what she might look like when it’s complete.

“Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” she said on the June 3 episode of this same show.

“I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”

(TLC)

These days, Tammy Slaton can wear a bathing suit proudly and occupy just one seat on an airplane.

Yes, these really are milestones for someone who once weighed as much as Slaton weighed.

“I’m going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It’s scary, but rewarding at the same time,” Tammy previously said of the aforementioned surgery.

We hope she is focusing on the latter feeling at this point. Slaton has some such a long way.