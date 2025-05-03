Tammy Slaton Swimsuit Photo Reveals New Milestone, Stunning Figure

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We don’t mean this to sound harsh.

Or judgmental.

Or really anything but supportive and impressed by all Tammy Slaton has accomplished.

But here’s the thing: We never thought we’d see the day when the 1000-Lb Sisters star would feel comfortable in a bathing suit.

Tammy Slaton has become a role model for all who are overweight. (TLC)

This is someone who once tipped the scales at over 700 pounds… and someone who couldn’t fit into an airplane seat and fit a seat belt around herself in the passenger seat of a car.

That was before Slaton’s drastic weight loss, however.

Having slimmed down by a truly astounding amount, the TLC personality is now able to accomplish various life milestones and has no shame any longer about her body.

The latest case in point?

A scene from the April 29 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

In footage from the most recently installment, the 38-year showed off her 500-pound weight loss in a blue and black floral tankini as she swam in a river with sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman.

Viewers took note of how Tammy splashed in the water and slid inside an inner tube adorned with a doughnut design, which turned out to be a huge step for someone in her situation.

“I’ve always been too big to fit through the tube hole, the donut hole, so I was for sure that it wasn’t going to fit over me,” she said in a confessional.

“But it did. So I’m like, ‘Score.'”

It really is the small victories sometimes, you know? In this case, as silly as it may be to some, the victory wasn’t even all that small for Slaton. It was symbolic.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

“Since I can’t eat the doughnut, I guess I’ll wear it,” Tammy also joked on air.

Fans in the comments section of the social media account that shared this clip celebrated the reality star’s achievement.

“Love that Tammy is finally living life!!!! Go girl, you deserve it!!!” one person wrote, while another user added, “Nice job Tammy! U’ve come along way girl!!”

“So good to see Tammy able to have fun,” a third person wrote.

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

Slaton kicked off her weight loss journey after a medical incident in 2022 when she was placed in a medically induced coma and lost 115 pounds in 30 days during her hospital stay.

By July of that year, the engaged star has qualified for bariatric surgery.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But to me it was huge,” Slaton told People Magazine in late 2023.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle and not having to use an extender now.

“So I mean, just what seems minor to people, is giant to me.”