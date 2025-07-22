Kailyn Lowry Has ‘Mom Guilt’ Over Son’s Condition as He Prepares to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry is feeling “mom guilt” over her son’s misdiagnosed health issue.

Of all of the Teen Mom alums, Kail is definitely one of the better moms. That’s good, because she has 7 children.

Her 2-year-old’s seemingly harmless condition continued to worsen.

Now, she’s bracing herself for the worst — and preparing her son for surgery.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Rio has a lump on his abdomen, Kailyn Lowry explains

Kailyn Lowry has many children. One of them is two-year-old Rio, whom she shares with Elijah Scott, her former fiance.

She recently shared a photo to social media in which Rio was undergoing an ultrasound at the doctor’s office.

Ultrasounds are for more than just pregnancies, but they are not part of routine checkups for toddlers. Naturally, Teen Mom fans wondered what was up.

Taking to the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast — the same episode where Lindsie explained her name change — Kail offered up an explanation.

Last year, she shared, Rio developed a visible lump above his belly button.

Kailyn and the pediatrician both believed it to be a small hernia.

“I thought it was from the ISR swim lessons because he has to roll over and float on his back,” she explained. “And so I thought the stress of that created this little lump that looked like a hernia.”

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Rio does not have a hernia

In some cases, a hernia like that can apparently resolve on its own.

The doctor told Kailyn Lowry this. Unfortunately, that is not how things played out.

“This year, over the past couple of weeks, I’ve noticed this protruding out of his abdomen,” she described. “And in the one, if you zoom in, it sort of looks discolored a little bit.”

This, Kail explained, is why little Rio underwent an ultrasound to get to the bottom of his condition.

On her Instagram Story, Kailyn Lowry plugged her podcast while showcasing her 2-year-old son’s condition. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“On the chart thing I logged into, it says, ‘Reniform nodule in the area of interest consistent with lymph node. The differential includes granuloma or complex cyst,'” Kail shared. “‘Neoplasia cannot be excluded.’”

Obviously, she looked into things further, and explained:

“Neoplasia is a tumor. So that cannot be excluded. And obviously as a mom, the first thing [was] my stomach sunk and I was like, ‘What the f–k?’”

To be clear, neoplasms can be benign or malignant.

But “tumor” is an understandably scary term (even a benign tumor can kill, even if some tumors are harmless, like skin tags).

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Kail has some advice for other parents

The next step, Kailyn Lowry explains, is a biopsy on the lump and plans for its removal.

“When it comes to your health, check everything out,” she advised.

“Because I really thought it was a hernia this whole time and they told me it was going to resolve itself.”

Kail continued: “I didn’t ask for a second opinion. Now I have mom guilt. The fact that neoplasia cannot be ruled out just freaked me out.”