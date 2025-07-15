Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Wedding Plans REVEALED! [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married — and, reportedly, very soon.

Late last year, the two became engaged after about a year and a half of dating.

Speculation about the couple began almost immediately.

Now, we’re learning a lot more about their reported wedding plans, including the date, the location, and how Selena’s A-list peers like Taylor Swift will work as guests.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will marry late this summer or early this autumn in California.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” a source claimed.

This will not be one of those lavish celebrity weddings with thousands of guests.

The ceremony will reportedly be relatively intimate, with close friends and family of the couple being the only invitees.

That will include big-name celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Apparently, wedding invitations have already been mailed to guests.

Who will the wedding guests be?

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” the insider detailed.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities,” the source continued.

The insider said that this is “including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

This will not be an especially long engagement.

This is, the report details, because Selena and Benny will both have busy professional schedules this autumn and winter.

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” shared a second inside source.

“At the end of the year, it gets busy,” the insider explained.

“Not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend.”

How will Taylor Swift factor into the wedding plans?

“Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor,” a third inside source clarified.

“But,” this final insider affirmed, “she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

Taylor and Selena have been besties for over a decade.

Their friendship means the world to each other. Hopefully, nothing will ever change that — or keep them from each other’s weddings.