Jessica Ditzel: Joe Rogan’s Rarely Seen Wife Stuns In Bikini During Venice Vacation

For a guy who makes his living carrying on three to four conversations with his buddies, Joe Rogan does an impressive job of keeping his private life private.

In fact, even the comic’s most diehard fans probably couldn’t tell you much about his wife of 16 years, Jessica Ditzel.

Yes, Joe and Jessica tied the knot way back in 2009, and they’ve welcomed two children together (Jessica has a third kid from a previous relationship).

Jessica Ditzel and Joe Rogan walk in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Sutton/Getty Images)

Rare Jessica Ditzel sighting captivates social media

Jessica is so seldom-seen that new photos of her on vacation with Joe in Venice were enough to make her one of the day’s trending topics.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Ditzel is seen enjoying some time with Joe and their kids aboard a yacht.

Unlike so many other celebs, the couple did not attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice just a few weeks prior.

As a one-man media empire with a net worth estimated to be upward of $200 million, Joe certainly would have had no trouble fitting in.

Who is Jessica Ditzel?

A former cocktail waitress, Jessica started dating Joe in 2008, and she became pregnant with their first child shortly thereafter.

Rogan had been critical of the institution of marriage in his standup routines, but he says he had no qualms about proposing to Ditzel.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Joe joked that he “had to; she made a baby.”

“What she had done was way more of a commitment compared to signing a legal contract,” he elaborated.

Rogan doesn’t go out of his way to avoid discussions of his family, but they rarely come up as topics on his wide-ranging podcast episodes, likely due to privacy and security concerns.

Jessica Ditzel and Joe Rogan walk in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Sutton/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Rogan described Ditzel as a “happy,” “kind, “disciplined,” “dedicated,” and “fun” person who is “always smiling.”

During the pandemic, the couple left Los Angeles and relocated to a $14 million home on Lake Austin in Austin, Texas.

“Parenthood is probably the greatest human privilege. Having kids is one of the most powerful things I ever did in life; it changed me on so many levels,” Joe once remarked on his show.

“I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters. If I had a son, I would probably be like, ‘I have to keep this boy out of jail’ because I am passing my genes,” the girl dad added.

Maybe one day, Jessica will decide to join Joe in the studio for one of his signature marathon interviews.

We’re sure she could offer all kinds of new insights into the mind and personality of one of American media’s most divisive figures.