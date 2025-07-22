Matt Roloff Confirms Shocking Split from Fiancee Caryn Chandler: Yup, It’s OVER!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Little People. Big World.

Huge and surprising news!

On Tuesday, former TLC personality Matt Roloff announced over social media that he and long-time fiancee Caryn Chandler had called off their engagement, opening up to fans as follows:

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.”

(TLC)

Roloff and Chandler started dating way back in March 2017 and got engaged six years later.

Little People, Big World viewers saw their romance play out during this time on the small screen, as Caryn played a significant role on Matt’s family’s program.

We never sensed any real tension between the couple, although rumors of a split did surface in the spring of 2024.

In his message on July 22, meanwhile, Roloff made a point to emphasize that things between him and his now-ex “remain amicable,” adding:

“[We] will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff weren’t getting along on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Matt, of course, shares four children with ex-wife Amy — and also shared time on Little People, Big World with her for over 20 seasons.

They divorced in 2016, yet have stayed prominent parts of each other’s life, even in the wake of Matt’s engagement and in the wake of Amy marrying Chris Marek years ago.

“We’re cordial, we’re respectful. We can be in each other’s company,” Amy told Us Weekly in February 2024 about where she stood with Chandler.

“We can enjoy that time. I wouldn’t say we’re going to be best friends or anything.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff on the farm. (TLC)

In general, this is a time for change when it comes to Matt Roloff.

He’s been trying to sell at least a portion of his farm in Oregon for years, and it seems quite evident at this point that Little People, Big World will not be returning with any new episodes.

“Our family, we love each other…there’s been ups and downs as you can imagine but I think — all in all — I think we’ve accomplished some good things,” Roloff said last May about the (strong) possibility of the show coming to an end, continuing as follows:

“I feel very secure in what we’ve put on air — so the idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me.

“400 episodes or something, you kind of feel like you’ve done it [all], so if there comes a circumstance where we feel like we need to share more, [if] the opportunity comes up, maybe.”

Matt Roloff on an episode of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Perhaps Matt will also use the near future to attempt and fix his relationship with son Zach.

In a stunning public call-out back in May 2022, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, alleging that Matt’s basis for NOT giving his kids a chance to purchase the family farm before the sale was opened up to the public was total nonsense.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at that time.

Father and son appeared to disagree on whether or not Zach was given a chance to purchase this land prior to it going on sale; and/or on whether his dad was willing to give him any sort of discount.

On his final episode of Little People, Big World Zach said of his relationship with his dad:

“That ship’s all sailed. There’s not much of a relationship. It’s just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, but everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”