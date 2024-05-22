Matt Roloff: I’m Cool If Little People, Big World Is Over!

It’s a time for reflection for Matt Roloff.

Both on a personal and also on a professional level.

The father of four explained last month that Little People, Big World was likely done filming — at least when it comes to lengthy, full seasons of the TLC reality show.

This revelation didn’t come as a shock to fans, considering Tori and Zach Roloff previously announced they were done with the show.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler on air during an episode of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, meanwhile, Matt reiterated this same basic point… while also taking a moment to look back on multiple decades of being on television.

“I’m just thinking about what a journey,” Roloff told this outlet, reportedly with tears in his eyes.

“Our family, we love each other…there’s been ups and downs as you can imagine but I think — all in all — I think we’ve accomplished some good things.”

Of late, there have been many more downs than ups.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff weren’t getting along on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

For over two years now, Matt has been in a feud with son Zach over the way the former handled a potential sale of his property in Oregon.

In a shocking public call-out back in May 2022, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing of the way in which Matt explained how he arrived at the aforementioned farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at that time.

Father and son appear to disagree on whether or not Zach was given a chance to purchase this land prior to it going on sale; and/or on whether his dad was willing to give him any sort of discount.

The two haven’t really spoken much since then.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

On his final episode of Little People, Big World Zach said of his relationship with his dad:

“That ship’s all sailed. There’s not much of a relationship. It’s just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, but everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”

Matt, for his part, told ET that he hopes “time heals all wounds” and that a reconciliation can still be reached.

But it will happen off air if it ever happens at all.

On the Season 25 finale of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff describes where things stand with his father. (Image Credit: TLC)

“We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed,” Tori said this spring of she and her husband walking away from the program that made them famous.

Matt sounds like he feels the same way.

“I feel very secure in what we’ve put on air — so the idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me,” he just told ET.

“400 episodes or something, you kind of feel like you’ve done it [all], so if there comes a circumstance where we feel like we need to share more, [if] the opportunity comes up, maybe.”

TLC has not yet made any announcements — in either direction — when it comes to the future of the series.

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

But it has served an important purpose, Matt Roloff concludes.

“I think Little People, Big World has really laid out a pretty incredible legacy in terms of society’s perception of little people,” he told TLC, adding that should they get another season, he has some ideas on where things could go.

“I’m super content with where it’s at right now and how we wrapped up and if it goes on more, there’s more story to tell, great.

“But if there’s no more story to tell, I mean TV today is very, you know, there’s a lot of channels with a lot of content.”