Zach Roloff Admits Things Will Never Be the Same with Matt Roloff: ‘That Ship Has …

Will Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff ever mend fences?

With Little People, Big World‘s cast departures, the family feud hasn’t just torn apart the Roloffs but also their show.

Zach acknowledges that, in time, maybe he and his dad will have an easier relationship.

But he also admits that things will never be what they were.

On the Season 25 finale of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff describes where things stand with his father. (Image Credit: TLC)

Zach Roloff speaks in the ‘Little People, Big World’ season finale

In Entertainment Tonight‘s clip (below) of the Tuesday, April 23 Little People, Big World Season 25 finale, Zach Roloff speaks to the confessional camera as we see old footage — from his childhood on Roloff Farms — and his children’s current childhood on his and Tori’s land.

“The farm was part of my life, and it’s not going to be part of our kids’ lives the same way it was mine,” Zach admits. Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah will — for better or for worse — have different lives than their parents had.

Zach and Matt Roloff had a famous falling out when Matt, after years of leading on his sons with the idea that they would one day run the farm, put a portion of the family farm for sale.

This shattered Zach’s dreams — for himself and for his family. While twin brother Jeremy had already given up on the idea, it was a tough pill to swallow for Zach.

Now, however, Zach says that it’s not anger holding him back from visiting the farm where he grew up. But he has moved on — and has his own life with his wife and children.

Tori Roloff picks berries with son Jackson Roloff as the family enjoys the outdoors on Little People, Big World Season 25. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Zach, he doesn’t hold a grudge against Matt

“No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm,” Zach tells the camera in the finale.

“There’s just no interest,” he explains. “The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them.”

Zach points out: “It’s just they don’t ask and they have their own space up here.”

Zach Roloff and Josiah Roloff on Little People, Big World Season 25. (Image Credit: TLC)

During the clip, Zach makes it clear that he very much wishes for his children to grow up with his love of the outdoors.

That’s hardly guaranteed, and can even backfire on some parents.

But both Zach and Jeremy did grow up with their own dreams of land ownership and family. So far, it looks like Jackson, at least, may inherit his father’s outdoorsy spirit.

As a producer on Little People, Big World asks Zach Roloff what he thinks of his father’s engagement news, Zach is not exactly leaping with enthusiasm. (Image Credit: TLC)

Things with Matt Roloff will never be the same

“When it comes to my dad, that ship has all sailed,” Zach characterizes to the camera on the finale.

“There’s not much of a relationship, just doing our own thing,” he admits.

Zach waxes almost optimistic, concluding: “Time might even it out, but everything will be healed, it just, it will be different.”