Prince George Turns Twelve: Is He ‘Twinning’ With William?

Prince George is a birthday boy!

On Tuesday, July 22, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned 12 years old.

In between family tragedies and royal scandals, they’re making time to celebrate.

The birthday boy is being showered with compliments.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Prince George!

Prince George is now 12 years old!

On Tuesday, July 22, William and Kate’s official Instagram account (yes, it’s one of those weird shared ones) uploaded a charming portrait of their tween son.

“Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!” the Prince and Princess of Wales proclaimed alongside a cake emoji.

Some have proclaimed that George looks like the “twin” of his father, Prince William.

That may sound like a very hateful thing to say, especially about a tween.

But it is likely not intended as shade!

This may sound unbelievable to many, but there was a time when William was not only considered something of a sex symbol but was actually a genuinely handsome young man. It’s weird but true!

Prince William when his public image and actual image were very different, in late 2004. (Photo Credit: David Cheskin/Press Asociation via Getty Images)

’12 today’

In addition to the photo, Kate and William also shared a video of Prince George, seemingly from the same birthday photoshoot.

In case anyone had not caught the hint with the other post, this very staged-feeling video of the royal children showed George interacting with his siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

Admittedly, Louis sort of steals the show with his missing teeth.

William and Kate welcomed George in 2013.

This birthday is a grim reminder for all of us that 2013 was twelve years ago, not, say, seven years ago.

In May of 2015, the couple welcomed Princess Charlotte.

Three years later, in April of 2018, Kate gave birth to Prince Louis.

Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince George may be King George one day

When King Charles dies, the crown will pass to Prince William. Believe it or not, William is only 43 years old, and could rule for a long time.

Some wonder — and even hope — that William will be the final king.

If we think to how much changed during his grandmother’s reign, there is reason to hope for the abolition of the monarchy while he wears the crown.

If not, however, then the symbolic burdens will pass on to George and to future generations of the family who will be born as perhaps the world’s most expensive national mascots. George surely deserves better.