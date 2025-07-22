Rachel Zoe Files to Divorce Rodger Berman After 26 Years of Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rachel Zoe has filed for divorce following her separation announcement.

The fashion icon who defined the 2000s made her relationship famous on her long-running Bravo series.

Now, after more than a quarter of a century of marriage, it’s coming to an end.

There is a non-zero chance that her split may become fodder for her return to reality television. In the meantime, here’s what we know:

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend FIJI Water at The CURATEUR Autumnal Supper hosted by Rachel Zoe & Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

It’s official: Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are divorcing

On Tuesday, July 22, TMZ reported that Rachel Zoe is moving to end her longtime marriage to Rodger Berman.

According to her divorce filings, she filed on Monday, July 21, in Los Angeles.

The split, however, is not new. In September of 2024, the former couple revealed that they had separated.

They parted ways months before that announcement.

Rachel Zoe attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In court documents, she lists the date of separation as June 27, 2024.

Many states burden citizens with lengthy — even one-year — separation requirements before a divorce filing.

This is not one of those brief celebrity marriages that fizzles out overnight.

Zoe and Berman wed in 1998. They have been married for over 26 years.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend the Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 LA Presentation at Hotel Bel-Air on September 4, 2018. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Why are they getting a divorce?

In her divorce filing, Rachel Zoe cites irreconcilable differences.

She is asking the court to restore her former legal name.

Zoe and Berman share two children. Their eldest son, Skyler, is 14 years old.

Their younger son, Kaius, is 10.

Rachel Zoe attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)

Zoe and Berman met in 1991. The two were attending Georgetown University together.

Seven years later, they were married. That was before she became a household name.

Irreconcilable differences is the catch-all for no-fault divorce.

Which is to say that we do not know why they are divorcing, except that they no longer wish to be married. That is ample reason for anyone.

Rachel Zoe (L) and Rodger Berman at Farfetch and William Vintage Celebrate Gianni Versace Archive hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney on October 5, 2017. (Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Farfetch)

Who is Rachel Zoe again?

Rachel Zoe is one of the most influential fashion designers on the planet.

If you were a Hollywood it girl in the mid-2000s, she more or less defined your look (even if she did not personally dress you). Her style defined a decade.

From 2008 until 2013, Zoe and Berman’s relationship became familiar to fans on The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo.

Lifetime also launched Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe. More recently, she has made a return to Bravo.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Zoe’s divorce will factor into her storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But she is filming the current season.