Roloff Farms: Back in the Market! At a Reduced Price!

Matt Roloff has an announcement to make.

And he really hopes people pay it heed this time around.

Earlier this week, the father of four told People Magazine that he was once again placing a portion of his family’s famous farm back on the market.

The 63-year old has listed 16 acres of the 109-acre Helvetia, Oregon property — which was featured on the hit TLC series Little People, Big World — for $2,895,000.

This includes the 5,373-square-foot farmhouse.

“Roloff Farm — and the original farmhouse — has been a monumental part of my life for over 30 years,” the reality star told People on Tuesday.

“This legacy property was shared with millions of you around the world through Little People, Big World. It holds some of the most magical memories and will forever live deep in my heart.”

Roloff has been here before.

He also put the farm up for sale in May 2022, asking for around $4 million back then and never being able to find a buyer.

Such a decision set off a firestorm across the Roloff, as Matt’s kids had hoped to take over the business one day.

Most notably, son Zach spoke out on numerous occasions, even slamming his dad as a manipulator, liar and a narcissist for the way Matt handled the potential sale of this property.

“Like he has for most of his life, [my father is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others,” Zach wrote online shortly after Matt tried to explain the basis behind his choice to sell.

“Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

“This post hits a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Matt Roloff once lived on and shared the property with his ex-wife Amy Roloff and their kids, twins Jeremy and Zach, 34, daughter Molly, 31, and son Jacob, 28.

“Yes, I had truly hoped that the entire farm would remain in the family forever — but life happened and that was not meant to be,” Matt now tells People.

“My kids each have their own wonderful lives, some with their own farms, projects, and their own individual dreams, which I honor and am so proud of.”

Little People Big World premiered WAY BACK 2006 and has aired 25 seasons.

About a year ago, Zach and his wife Tori Roloff departed the program, with Matt later saying it was fine with him if no new episodes ever again again.

This appears to be where we are now, as TLC has not announced any plans to renew Little People, Big World for Season 26.

After failing to sell the farm three years ago, Matt tried to turn it into short-term vacation rental.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see others fall in love with the land just like we did,” he said at this time. “While I recently finished my new home on the adjacent 80 acres, where I will continue to homestead — the time feels right to pass the torch.”

As for why he has put the property back on the market at this point?

“As I approach my 64th birthday, this old grandpa has learned that less is truly more,” he told People.

“These days, I find joy in life’s simpler blessings: spending time with my precious grandchildren, focusing on a new, exciting TV project, and soaking up the Arizona sunshine.”