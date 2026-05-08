Dave Coulier Reveals Drastic Weight Loss in New Health Update After Intense Cancer …

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How is Dave Coulier doing?

The comedian and Full House star endured back-to-back cancer battles in a very short time frame.

This week, he offered a health update.

Amidst his recovery from intense treatments, he shared, he has lost 45 pounds.

Comedian Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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On Thursday, May 7, the beloved Full House alum took to his Instagram page to update his fans and followers.

“I haven’t posted in quite a while,” Coulier acknowledged.

“The last time that I did, some of you said that I looked differently and I sound differently,” he recalled. “And I do.”

Coulier explained: “What you’re seeing is the side effects of the extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat.”

He detailed: “and so I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months.”

“So I’ve lost 45 pounds,” Coulier confirmed. “That’s what you’re seeing. And it’s affected my ability to speak.”

He noted: “Some of you said that I sound differently, so, yeah, you’re right on with what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing.”

Coulier continued: “But just a recap: a year-and-a-half ago, I had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and I went through chemotherapy.”

These days, he told his followers, his hair “is kind of growing back.”

In even better news, his most recent PET scans apparently looked promising. That’s great!

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After two cancer diagnoses and then going into remission twice, he sounds downright upbeat.

“The prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma,” Coulier updated.

“So we’re very pleased with all of that,” he expressed.

Coulier shared that, during this recovery time, he has been “creating artwork” and delving into “creative writing.”

He told his fans: “We’re looking out for your health and so I wish good health to all of you.”

In November of 2024, Coulier disclosed that he had a “very aggressive” form of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Within five months, he was cancer-free. However, he received more bad news later in 2025.

That December, he shared that doctors had diagnosed him with p16 squamous carcinoma, which is an HPV-related throat cancer.

Though Coulier has said that he’s trying to change which products he uses, we should acknowledge that cancers caused by viruses are best prevented with vaccines — not by changing to more expensive toothpastes.

We hope that his recovery continues and we wish him the very best.