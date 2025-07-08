Brad Pitt Accused of Faking Ines de Ramon Relationship For PR Purposes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brad Pitt has been making the media rounds in recent weeks to promote his new film F1.

The film did solid numbers at the box office in its first two weeks, but it wasn’t a breakout hit — a fact that’s led some to the conclusion that Pitt’s star power is beginning to fade.

If that’s the case, then the problem likely stems largely from Pitt’s volatile divorce from Angelina Jolie.

And some observers believe that Pitt’s newly public relationship with Ines de Ramon is part of an effort to draw attention away from his messy past.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Is Brad Pitt in a ‘showmance’ with Ines de Ramon?

According to a new report from Radar Online, many X (formerly Twitter) users are convinced that Brad and Ines are merely putting on a show for the cameras.

“Brad Pitt avoiding Ines kiss (once again) hahaha, she thought he was going to kiss her and he was just trying to cross to the other side I just can’t,” wrote one observer, adding:

“The way this relationship is so PR I just can’t.”

“He didn’t even want to kiss her again for the third time he ignores her again like she doesn’t belong with him like a total stranger it’s hilarious,” another chimed in.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A third user noted that the couple’s interactions on the red carpet looked like something from a “staged scene.”

At the ages of 32 and 61, Ines and Brad’s relationship may have been destined to attract controversy.

But the couple probably didn’t expect to be accused of faking their affection for one another.

Why would Brad be accused of a PR stunt?

Then again, perhaps Pitt should have anticipated this sort of thing when he embarked on a media tour.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures “F1” World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After all, F1 is his first film since he finalized his divorce from Jolie, a development that brought renewed attention to the actress’ allegations of abuse.

Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016 following an incident aboard a private plane in which Pitt allegedly shoved her and poured alcohol on her in front of their children.

Several of those kids — now adults — are allegedly no longer on speaking terms with Brad.

These days, Pitt and Jolie are locked in a messy legal battle over their shared ownership of a lucrative winery.

Needless to say, this probably wasn’t the best time for Brad to set out and promote a movie.

Ines was likely a welcome distraction from the negative press — a role she served well, whether their romance is real or not.