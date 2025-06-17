Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance, Pack on PDA

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s not exactly news that Brad Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon.

The couple has been together for over two years at this point.

And yet: It does make headlines when the actor and the businesswoman are seen in public, as they have managed to keep their relationship pretty far out of the spotlight since speculation started to run rampant about their status in late 2022.

On Monday night, though, fans were treated to the following photo…

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures “F1” World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It was snapped at the New York City premiere of New York City premiere of Putt’s upcoming film F1, in which Pitt portrays a Formula 1 driver getting back into the sport after nearly 30 years.

As you can see above and below, the veteran star looked quite handsome in a navy blue double-breasted suit with a black lapel, with a statement ring, white dress shirt, and satin pocket square.

His girlfriend supported her lover in a breezy two-piece set, complete with a halter neckline that went sheer at the midriff, a long skirt with feathered detailing, and a white Chanel purse.

Simply gorgeous.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are meant for each other. Just beautiful. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There had previously been rumors that de Ramon is pregnant. We’re not so sure about that, however.

It does seem pretty clear the pair are smitten with each other, though.

Back on June 13, they joined Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for a romantic double date at Cote Korean Steakhouse.

Pitt and Ines de Ramon were last seen in public together a long time ago. The following image is courtesy of Pitt’s Wolfs movie premiere in Venice in September 2024.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Still, after all this time, we can scarcely find a quote uttered by either half of this couple about the other.

Perhaps Pitt has learned from all the craziness and all the chaos that surrounded his marriage to Angelina Jolie… which finally came to a legal end a few months ago after eight months.

“I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” Pitt told GQ in May when asked about the finalizing of the divorce.

It’s true.

This was just a legal decision.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards)

In December, a lawyer for Angelia confirmed a settlement had been reached.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, said at the time.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”