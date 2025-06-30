Brad Pitt Went to Kris Jenner’s Plastic Surgeon Following ‘Traumatic’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Depending on who you ask, F1 either scored big at the box office or fell well short of expectations this past weekend.

Whatever the case, Brad Pitt has gone all-out in promoting the film, and he must have known he was taking a bit of a risk by doing so.

After all, Brad’s personal life has been rather … well, complicated in recent years. And by making the media rounds ahead of F1, he invited increased scrutiny on some rather messy matters.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, acting in an upcoming Formula One-based movie, follows the second practice session ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brad got a surgical ‘glow up’ following ‘traumatic’ legal troubles

A new Page Six article about Pitt carefully toes the line between puff piece and legitimate journalism, giving a mostly favorable overview of the A-lister’s current life, while also including details that Brad would probably prefer to keep private.

We learn for example that the 61-year-old recently underwent “a light glow up” from plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, who is described as “the man behind Kris Jenner’s recent facelift.”

But as with most Pitt coverage these days, the most scandalous passages had to do with his newly finalized divorce from Angelina Jolie.

As you may recall, it was a confrontation aboard a private jet that led Angelina to file way back in 2016.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, F1, walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 19, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Now that the legal wrangling is over, Brad is willing to kind of accept responsibility for whatever happened that day.

“Brad never said he didn’t do anything wrong,” said a second insider.

“He was an a–hole on the plane, but nothing was criminal and even the FBI agreed. Angelina truly did not anticipate her standing up to him after the plane incident — that is the craziest thing,” the source continued, adding:

“But he’s had the same managers and agents for over 30 years and is someone who has loyalty and consistency for people in his life. They have so much love for him. They weren’t going to let him go down.”

Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the “Honorary CÃ©sar Award” during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images))

Brad’s relationship with his kids remains a mess

That insider adds that in recent years, Brad has had zero contact with his adopted kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20.

He does, however, maintain “rare interaction” with his three biological children, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

“Brad hasn’t seen Pax for years and years,” the source days.

Despite that rift, however, Pitt reportedly plans to give his share of the Miraval winery — over which he and Jolie are still haggling in court — to his six children.

“Brad’s share of Miraval will go to his kids eventually — that’s always been his plan. He wanted them to get 100% of the estate, but Angelina took [her] money that the kids otherwise would have benefited from,” says the insider.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images)

“Most of the kids are over 18, and he hasn’t seen them very much. He still loves his kids very much, and it’s sad, but how much more pain can one person take?”

As for Brad’s future, it seems that despite rumors about his relationship with Ines de Ramon, Brad’s marrying days are behind him.

“He said he won’t marry again … never say never, although I would be surprised if they wed, ” says the second source.

“Generally, he’s in a pretty good place,” the insider added. “He’s happy and everything is going super well with Ines. She’s been really great for him. She’s very cool, very relaxed.”

So it seems that despite the arguably disappointing box office for F1, Brad Pitt is still doing pretty well for himself.