Julian McMahon’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed Following Tragic Death

Last week, fans the world over were stunned by the news that Julian McMahon had passed away.
The actor — best known for his roles on Nip/Tuck and Charmed — was just 56 years old.
While he may not have achieved A-list status during his years in the industry, McMahon made many friends in Hollywood, developed a devoted following — and made a sizable fortune.
Julian McMahon’s impressive career
The son of an heiress and an Australian prime minister, Julian enjoyed an affluent upbringing.
But his impressive pedigree would’ve offered little in the way of nepo-baby privileges when McMahon moved to the US to try and break into Hollywood in the early ’90s.
Despite his lack of connections in his first year in the States, Julian landed a regular role on the NBC soap Another World.
He followed that up with four seasons on the beloved police procedural Profiler.
Shortly thereafter, McMahon was off to the races, at one point starring in Charmed and Nip/Tuck simultaneously.
He continued working until the end of his life, playing — rather appropriately — an Australian prime minister in the 2025 Netflix limited series The Residence.
Nip/Tuck in particular led to some hefty paydays for McMahon. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the actor was earning a quarter million an episode from the series in 2008.
And that number likely continued to climb for the show’s final two seasons.
Julian McMahon’s net worth at time of death revealed
According to the same report, McMahon had an impressive net worth of $16 million at the time of his death.
Obviously, most of that came from acting, but it seems that Julian also invested wisely. The Mail reports that he “made a significant profit when he sold his Hollywood Hills home for $2.18 million in 2015.”
McMahon is survived by one child and by his wife Kelly, who confirmed the actor died “peacefully” on July 2 after a “valiant effort to overcome” the cancer that he battled privately.
Tributes to McMahon from friends, fans, and a legion of adoring fans have been flooding social media for the past week.
The beloved star amassed a tidy fortune during his career, to be sure.
But clearly, his legacy is the many lives he touched in the process.