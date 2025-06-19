Kate Middleton Prompts “Real Sense of Panic” in Wake of Latest Public Absence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Kate Middleton suddenly canceled a planned appearance at the second day of the Royal Ascot thoroughbred races this week.

Of note, Kensington Palace has yet to give a reason behind this cancellation.

Members of The Royal Family had previously said that Middleton would be joining husband Prince William at the event, prompting many to wonder what caused Middleton to skip the gathering.

And also to wonder if she’s doing okay these days.

Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 16, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to The Daily Beast, there was a “real sense of panic” at the palace Wednesday as a result of this non-appearance.

Sources also told this outlet that the unexpected announcement left staff behind these famous walls “bewildered and worried” as they tried to figure out what was going on.

“One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic,” explained an anonymous former courtier who retains good links with serving staff.

“The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year. People were bewildered and worried.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear on January 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Naden – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This, of course, is a reference to Middleton vanishing from public view for many weeks in early 2024… only to later reveal she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Thankfully, the Princess of Wales has since said she’s in remission.

But this doesn’t mean she’s completely out of the medical woods.

Nor does it mean there isn’t concern that Middleton could once again fall sick at some point in the future.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” Middleton said around this time last year when she missed this same event.

Kate added back then hat she was “taking each day as it comes.”

The New York Times, meanwhile, quoted a palace official on Wednesday who stated that Middleton was “disappointed” to miss the races.

The insider did not go into specifics, but did imply that Kate skipped the event out of an abundance of caution, noting that she’s still working to find the “right balance” in terms of her public engagement schedule.

We very much hope this was all there was to it.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just last month, Middleton attended the first garden party of the year, hosting attendees at Buckingham Palace along her spouse.

She appeared to be in great spirits, onlookers late confirmed.

The mother of three has remained fairly busy of late, which is why friend of the princess told The Daily Beast in regard to the decision to skip the races:

“My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said. ”



