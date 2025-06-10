Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: Did a Wedding Planner Reveal That They’re Secretly …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL training camps begin in just a few weeks, which means that the stars of the league are hosting and attending weddings at a furious rate — which makes sense.

After all, no one wants to get married in a quickie ceremony during a bye week in late October, especially when half your coworkers are likely to be concussed by then.

Of course, this is the second year of speculation about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, and fans are watching the couple’s every move in hope of some sign of impending nuptials.

And many are now convinced that the A-listers secretly got hitched in the months since Super Bowl LIX.

US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Has Taylor really changed her last name?

Over the weekend, Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet married longtime girlfriend Emily Jarosz, and in a show of tight end solidarity, he invited Travis.

Now, a social media post from wedding planner Ellie Nottoli has created a wave of confusion and excitement among Swifties.

“We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” Nottoli said in an Instagram Story alongside a video of the invitation that was sent to the couple (per Page Six).

“But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests.”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Nottoli’s goal in posting the video was to praise her clients’ cordiality — but naturally, viewers fixated on the fact that the envelope was addressed to Taylor and Travis Kelce.

Yes, not “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” but “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

Naturally, Swifties seized on that detail, with many jumping to the conclusion that Tay and Trav are secretly married.

“TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE [sic] ME,” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cooler heads prevail

So did Taylor and Travis take a secret trip down the aisle? Well, it’s possible. But as many commenters have pointed out, the omission of Tay’s last name doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s now on Kelce.

“This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic,” one commenter pointed out.

“Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren’t married, it’s just kinda for the aesthetic of it,” another chimed in.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Others pointed out that the wedding planner probably isn’t a stickler for the rules of decorum, otherwise, Taylor and Travis’ names would be reversed.

“Technically it should be Travis and Taylor Kelce,” one person pointed out.

So yeah, the consensus seems to be that Taylor and Travis have not yet tied the knot.

But we wouldn’t be surprised if the couple makes it legal before Kelce heads to training camp next month!