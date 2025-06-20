Anne Burrell Found Dead Next to Dozens of Pills: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We have an update on the tragic death of Anne Burrell.

The Food Network host — who passed away earlier this week at the age of 55 — was allegedly found inside her Brooklyn home next to “dozens of pills,” according to a report published by The New York Post on Thursday.

To be clear, no further details about the official investigation have been released.

Also to be clear, no cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

The public learned on Tuesday, June 17 that Burrell had died earlier that morning.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement to various outlets.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

Anne Burrell attends the Food Network’s rooftop birthday party hosted by Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Ina Garten at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Based on a 911 call placed on Tuesday morning, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, found his wife lying unresponsive on the floor of their bathroom shower between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

He had previously seen her, seemingly doing just fine, about six hours earlier.

Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene, only to pronounce Anne Burrell dead before even taking her to the hospital or putting her in an ambulance.

Burreel’s cause of death will soon be revealed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, but it has been assumed that she passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Anne Burrell speaks at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Burrell kicked off off her small screen career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Other programs that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star.

Her most recent stint at the network took place on House of Knives, which premiered just this past March.

But she’ll always be best known for having been at helm of Worst Cooks in America, a series that featured amateur cooks trying to be transformed from rookies to kitchen experts.

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Along with Bobby Flay and other celebrities, Rachael Ray opened up this week Burrell yesterday in a lengthy, personal and emotional tribute.

“The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken,” Ray wrote on June 18, referring to her husband John Cusimano.

“I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon. Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague.”

Ray continued as follows:

“Anne honored me by asking me to be her bridesmaid, something I’d only done once before for my sister. Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one — she always treated me as one of the gang.

“When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests at my wedding anniversary in Italy.”

Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ray remembered Burrell “blasting the song of the moment” in her dressing room while they were filming at Food Network together.

“Anne had great taste in music and in life — she was a force in the kitchen, in any room, in every life she touched,” the famous chef concluded.

“I’ll miss her friendship deeply. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her. Sending love to Stuart and everyone who knew and loved Anne. We’ve lost someone truly special.”

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart, to whom got married in October 2021… along with his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.



