Will he or won’t he?

This is the question on the minds of, well… pretty much everyone on the planet.

Will Travis Kelce actually get down on one knee and ask for Taylor Swift’s hand in marriage and will these superstars truly become the power couple in Hollywood and beyond?!?

Jason Kelce has hinted at the possibility for his brother and the most successful solo artist in history.

Joe Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the Chiefs to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, we have a chance to hear from Travis himself on the pressing topic.

Kelce was on stage over the weekend in Kansas City as part of the Big Slick Celebrity weekend charity event.

He was joined at this event by Jason Sudeikis, who was in character as fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso.

At one point, based on a video that has made the social media rounds, Sudeikis asks the future Hall of Famer:

“Hey Travis, real talk, okay, just the guys here. When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

Will Travis Kelce propose someday to Taylor Swift? We sure hope so! (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

This, of course, is a reference to Kelce proposing to Swift.

As the crowed cheered and hollered, Travis rubbed his beard and smiled. He didn’t say anything.

“Look, Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” Sudeikis then joked, prior to making a quip about Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s recent remarks during a speech at Benedictine College and adding:

“I know your kicker agrees with me.”

Butker previously said that women should strive to be homemakers, not to make any actual living, a point of view with which Kelce does not agree.

Travis Kelce answers questions from the press on the red carpet during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

Kelce briefly tossed his head back at this citation and then let out a small chuckle as he continued to sit calmly next to the actor, who even went on to joke about women’s voting rights.

“Guys,” the Chiefs star tight end finally said. “You’re really pushing it.”

This may have been the case.

But are you gonna ask Swift to marry you or what, Travis?!?!?!?!?!?

???? | jason sudeikis, george wendt and travis kelce for a sketch during tonight's big slick show pic.twitter.com/01P1qWiYed — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) June 2, 2024

Kelce has been dating Swift since last fall.

She has attended a number of his football games, while Kelce has been spotted in the audience of plenty of Swift’s Eras Tour concert stops.

And even when Kelce is not there?

Swift has paid very clear tribute to her serious boyfriend.

These two are clearly so very smitten with each other and we simply with them the absolute best.