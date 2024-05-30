Jason Kelce Hints Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged & Wedding Planning!

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged have been circulating non-stop for months now.

Part of this was wishful thinking, of course; Swifties decided early on that they approve of Kelce and hope to see Taylor settle down with him.

But as the relationship has flourished, those rumors seem much more plausible these days.

Especially when Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, is dropping hints about an upcoming wedding.

You heard us! Swifites are convinced Jason just dropped a major hint, the latest in a long line of clues that things have gotten very serious for Travis and Taylor

Travis Kelce holding tight to his girl, Taylor Swift, at the AFC championship game. ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images))

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged? Jason Teases A Wedding in the WORKS!

Taylor Swift’s fans are convinced that Jason Kelce hinted at his brother Travis Kelce’s future wedding to the superstar on the latest episode of “New Heights.”

The brothers were having an innocent exchange about Adam Sandler movies on the podcast, when things took a turn for the interesting. The bros were debating which classic Sandler character they were most like.

When Travis said Jason is similar to “either Bobby Boucher or ‘The Wedding Singer,’” Jason replied, “I was gonna go ‘Wedding Singer’ maybe for you.”

That is when the former Philadelphia Eagles player stared straight at the camera in silence, waiting for his brother to respond. Travis simply laughed.

Now, are we and the rest of the Swifities reading between the lines? Of course we are – but Taylor taught us to do that! So, it’s not CRAZY to think they’re hinting at something here!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives to Gillette Stadium before the game against the New England Patriots on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ACTUALLY Engaged?

Word on the street is pretty divided:

While some insiders are claiming that these lanky lovebirds are ready for the next step, others have serious doubts.

TMZ reported that there is “no engagement in the works” for Taylor and Travis a few weeks back, but that was well before the whirlwind their lives became after the Super Bowl.

Speaking of which, Travis addressed the rumor of a Super Bowl engagement ahead of the big game in a press conference. He said then that his only concern was adding another championship ring to his collection.

But now that he has, it could be time for him to start thinking seriously about a major next step.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And if you believe some of the buzz out there, Travis is planning to pop the question before the year is out.

At first, the rumor was he planned on proposing after the season was over.

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” this optimistic tipster told Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claims.

The source alleges that Travis has already taken the important step of asking Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the insider claims.

Speaking of rings….

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeweler Offers Travis a $1M ring for Taylor Swift engagement

Travis was made an offer that migh’vet be very hard to turn down.

Swifties, meet Steven Singer, a Philadelphia-based jewelry designer, and owner of the the store, Steven Singer Jewelers.

Shortly after rumors started flying that these two could get hitched, the jeweler made a surprising offer: a free 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring handmade in platinum for Travis to propose to Taylor with.

Price? One Million dollars!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the savvy jeweler owner told Page Six.

“If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

Now, before you write this nice man off as a fame seeker, you should know that he has very noble reasons for making this very generous offer. His daughter is a Swiftie.

“Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier,” he jokes.

Couldn’t hurt!

Jokes on them now, isn’t it? Not only have they been together through his football season and the continuation of her Eras tour overseas, but they’ve also been spotted on romantic vacations during both of their downtime.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Keeping The Romance on the Down-Low? Not Anymore!

Of course, if the pair get engaged this year, there’s concern by some that Taylor and Travis are moving too fast.

But, it’s important to remember that they’re both adults, and they’ve been together longer than we initially thought.

Most fans didn’t become aware of the relationship until Taylor started showing up to Travis’ games, but as Swift revealed in her Time Person interview, she and Kelce dated on the down-low for months.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor went on to explain that she never worried about how Swifties or Chiefs fans would react when she started showing up to cheer for her man.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Happy: Isn’t That Enough

Back when TMZ published the report above, their insider shared that many people close to Travis and Taylo didn’t see this as an especially long-term romance.

And, quite frankly, the world is rooting for them!

But whether they are engaged or not, they both seem incredibly happy. And that’s all anyone could really want for them!