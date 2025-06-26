Sister Wives Canceled: Will It Return for Season 20?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Just over a week ago, Sister Wives wrapped up its latest season with the final part of its annual one-on-one special.

All four main cast members sat across from host Sukanya Krishnan, revealing some pretty major truths and touching on some pretty sensitive topics.

Janelle, for instance, pushed back on rumors that she’s asexual.

But perhaps the biggest revelation of all to come out of this special?

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

That we may never see the Brown family on screen again.

For starters, TLC has not yet announced a renewal of Sister Wives. Could such a confirmation come any day, week or month? Absolutely.

We’re not ruling anything out.

The show has been on the air for 15 years and still produces solid ratings and doesn’t cost very much to make.

But there are a number of reasons to believe it has also run its course.

(TLC)

We should cite the obvious one first: THERE ARE NO MORE SISTER WIVES ON A SERIES TITLED SISTER WIVES.

In November 2021, Christine walked away from Kody. A couple months later, Janelle did the same. About a year after that, Meri and Kody told the public that they had terminated their marriage.

This leaves Robyn and Kody’s only wife — both in the spiritual sense and in the legal sense.

Neither half of this couple seems interested in going down the polygamy path again, either.

“I would never try plural marriage again,” Kody told Krishnan very simply this month. “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want the headache. I’m not in that space.”

This could change, naturally, especially if Kody realizes he’s gonna need to bring on other sister wives in order to anchor a show about sister wives.

But we can only go by what he has said to date.

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

With all four women now spread across the country, the entire concept of this program has been altered.

Along these lines, it seems worth noting that TLC is planning for life after Sister Wives, considering it has introduced a new show centered around polygamy called Polyfamily.

This will feature actual polygamous relationships.

Finally, we come to the saddest reason for why TLC probably will, and probably should, pull the plug on Sister Wives at this point:

Garrison Brown.

We still can’t believe Garrison Brown took his own life. RIP. (Instagram)

As you likely know by now, the 25-year old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2024.

This ultimate tragedy was a focus of episodes toward the end of Sister Wives Season 19.

“He would go through periods where he was really good, and then he just would have a binge, just as part of the cycle, I think,” Janelle previously said of her son’s mental health crisis.

As has been documented in the past, Garrison’s brother, Gabe, went over to his sibling’s home to check on Garrison after their mom expressed concern about a year and a half ago… and discovered his corpse.

“Gabriel called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, he’s gone.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’” Janelle said on a recent episode, talking for the first time about how she learned about her son’s suicide.

Outlets confirmed on March 5, 2024 that Garrison was found dead at age 25.

At the time, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department said that “Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home” and “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.”

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Even for a reality TV show, this is just too real.

Out of respect for such a horrible situation, out of acknowledgement that the premise of Sister Wives has changed dramatically and due to the realization that this past season was simply boring and the Browns, as a family, have no more story to tell… the conclusion seems obvious, doesn’t it?

Sister Wives had an outstanding run.

But it should now be over.