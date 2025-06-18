Janelle Brown Finally Speaks on Sexuality: Is She Into Men?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The cast of Sister Wives is really going there these days.

Over the course of the show’s recent one-on-one special, members of the Brown family have delved farther into their lives under the sheets than ever before.

Case in point?

Christine Brown said on one of these episodes that she really hated having sex with Kody.

(TLC)

Now, meanwhile, Janelle Brown is here to talk about whether or not she likes to have sex with anyone. At all.

“Everybody has this idea just because I didn’t want to have assembly line kisses with Kody or whatever, that I was asexual,” the 56-year told host Sukanya Krishnan of her plural marriage. “I promise you. I’m not asexual. I promise you.”

Janelle, who shares six kids with Kody, added on air:

“The hormones are hell when you’re single, but you know, it’s like you just deal with it or whatever.”

Janelle split from Kody back in 2022. But she did say a year later that there was “definitely physical compatibility” between here and her ex, although she didn’t take it any farther at the time.

“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing like that. That’s not me. I don’t talk about that stuff,” Brown emphasized.

Janelle Brown made the right call when he walked away from Kody. (TLC)

Janelle hasn’t been linked to any romantic partner since leaving Kody. She’s not against dating, though, or even remarrying if things end up going in that direction.

“I suspect that someday down the road, if there’s somebody else, then that will be part of it,” Brown said on the June 14 installment of Sister Wives.

The TLC personality said it’s “so wild” that people have assumed she’s asexual due to her disinterest in looking for love after her spiritual divorce.

“Just trust that I am not,” Janelle told Krishnan. “I’m a very sexual being, a very earthed Mama. I’m a Taurus, and I’m a very earthed Mama.

Janelle Brown on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

In an April episode of Sister Wives, Janelle admitted she has “never really thought about a spiritual divorce” and also said she would never be a sister wife again.

“I don’t have to live plural marriage again. I don’t know if I’ll ever even marry again,” she said at the time. “But I’ve kept my faith. All of it’s intact except for that whole plural marriage thing. I don’t know about that.”

We can’t blame her.

There is an irony, meanwhile, in folks now wondering about Janelle’s sexuality. And what do we mean by that?

They are also wondering if Kody is gay.