Lindsay Clancy Juror and Lawyer Blast Patrick Clancy Conspiracy Theories: 'He Doesn't Deserve It'

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The Lindsay Clancy murder trial may have ended in a mistrial, but the disturbing conspiracy theories surrounding the case haven’t gone away.

Now, one of the jurors who heard the evidence firsthand is pushing back against the people who continue to accuse Patrick Clancy of being responsible for the deaths of his three children.

Nick Dargie, a 25-year-old juror identified as Juror No. 10, spoke with Good Morning America about the case and said he has no doubt that Patrick was telling the truth when he called 911 after discovering what had happened inside the family’s Massachusetts home.

“I don’t believe in the conspiracy theory that [Patrick Clancy] was the one who did it,” Dargie said.

And he believes hearing that emergency call would change the minds of many people who have embraced the theory.

“I think if everyone heard that 911 call, they would change their mind,” Dargie added.

The call itself was not released outside of the courtroom. Judge William Sullivan reportedly determined that it was too disturbing to be made public.

But jurors heard it during the trial, and Dargie described the experience as something he will never forget.

“I’ll never forget [the 911 call.] That was frightening. I never heard something like that, a scream like that coming out of someone’s mouth; it’s horrifying,” he said.

Patrick discovered the bodies of his three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — after returning home from an errand in January 2023.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington arrives to Plymouth Superior Court as jurors begin the sixth day of deliberation in the trial of Lindsay Clancy on September 3, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Lindsay ultimately admitted to killing the children, but her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for her actions. Prosecutors maintained that she understood what she was doing and should be held accountable.

After weeks of testimony, the jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial. Meanwhile, Patrick has faced an entirely different battle outside the courtroom.

Conspiracy theorists, including some public figures, have accused him of involvement in the children’s deaths despite the fact that he has never been charged in connection with the case.

Patrick, who has since remarried, has publicly forgiven Lindsay and spoken about the devastating impact of postpartum mental illness. But through his attorney, he has also made clear that he will not simply ignore the increasingly aggressive accusations against him.

His lawyer, Howard Cooper, said Patrick has faced a “relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign” that has put his “reputation, livelihood and life” at risk.

Even Lindsay’s own attorney, Kevin Reddington, has condemned the theories, saying Patrick’s life has been turned upside down by accusations he does not deserve.

“She knew that it was just terrible what he was going through,” Reddington told CBS this week

“She knows, and it’s readily apparent that Patrick has been set upon and his life has been turned upside down into a nightmare that he doesn’t deserve. Period. Full stop.”

After everything this family has endured, apparently, some people still haven’t gotten the message that Patrick Clancy is a victim, too.