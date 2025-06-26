Porsha Williams Blasted By Ex-Husband Who Claims She ‘Targeted’ Him For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

About a year ago, Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia.

A few months later, the proceedings were delayed by the fact that Guobadia had been deported to his home country of Nigeria.

Now, Simon is ramping up the drama even further by accusing Porsha of being a calculating gold digger.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Simon says marriage to Porsha was a ‘$5 million rehab project’

In a new interview with Page Six, Simon claims that Porsha divorced for no apparent reason after 14 months of marriage.

“I kept asking, ‘Why did you file for a divorce?’ And she wouldn’t say anything,” Guobadia told the outlet, adding that she and her entire family cut off contact with him.

Simon’s theory is that Porsha had gotten all that she’d needed from him.

“This felt like a coup. … I was totally blindsided,” he says, adding that he eventually texted her:

Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on.”

Simon believes Porsha spotted an opportunity after his divorce

Prior to tying the knot with Porsha, Simon was married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia.

He says he now believes that Porsha had a plan in place when she reached out after his divorce from Falynn.

“I think I was targeted. I was targeted from day one for financial reasons. When I filed for divorce from my previous ex-wife [Williams] was in my DM praying for me,” Simon told Page Six from his new home in Nigeria.

“I think I was in a vulnerable position at that time, and I entertained it. So it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Porsha Williams attends Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

From there, Simon notes, the situation escalated very rapidly:

“Getting engaged in 30 days … who does that? I was out of my goddamn mind to have done that. Of course, I’m paying dearly for it,” he said/

Porsha claims she dumped Simon because of a Valentine’s Day altercation. But he maintains she never had any real interest in staying married.

“She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married … you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it,’” Simon said.

Porsha has not responded to Simon’s allegation that she was only interested in him for his money.

But it sounds like this divorce is sure to get complicated — and not only because the two parties currently live on separate continents, and one is not allowed to enter the US.