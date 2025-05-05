Janelle Brown Details Heart-Shattering Final Days of Son’s Life

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sister Wives steered away from the drama between Kody Brown and his spouses on Sunday night

The reality show focused, instead, on the shared heartbreak between these family members as it relates to the ultimate tragedy:

Garrison Brown took his own life in March 2024 via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This latest episode took fans behind the scenes of what transpired right before this awful development.

We still can’t believe Garrison Brown took his own life. RIP. (Instagram)

For mother Janelle, she remembered texting her son “all day long” while she was traveling back to Flagstaff after having relocated to North Carolina.

“This was not unusual because he and I talked probably three times a day,” the 55-year old explained, continuing as follows:

“I knew he was struggling. I always just picked up the phone and I always make it a point to just talk to him. And it wasn’t really about anything.

“I think he needed the connection, and I know he was talking to [and] calling his brothers and stuff too.”

Garrison Brown is featured here on an old episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

The night before she learned what happened, Janelle recalled lying down in bed around 8:30 p.m. and noticing that Garrison “kind of stopped texting me.”

This was troubling.

Janelle knew her son had been “been drinking again,” she said on air.

“He would go through periods where he was really good, and then he just would have a binge, just as part of the cycle, I think.

“So I called [my sons] Logan and Hunter. I texted them … because we’ve tag-teamed. I said, ‘Will you guys see if Garrison will respond to you?’ They said, ‘Mom, we’re on it. We’ll just kind of check on him and make sure he’s okay.'”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

As has been documented in the past, Garrison’s brother, Gabe, went over to his sibling’s home to check on Garrison… and discovered his corpse.

“Gabriel called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, he’s gone.’ And I’m like, ‘What?'” Janelle said on this episode, talking for the first time about how she learned about her son’s suicide.

Outlets confirmed on March 5, 2024 that Garrison was found dead at age 25.

At the time, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department said that “Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home” and “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Ahead of his passing, Janelle noted that Garrison “really struggled with alcohol.”

Relatedly, authorities noted the 25-year old’s very high blood-alcohol content at the time he shot himself.

“I don’t know what happened. He was never a drinking kid. He didn’t like it, didn’t like the taste of it,” she went on. “He started to drink during COVID. Something happened in this last year, and it really just got him.”

Janelle emphasized said her family “had offered him all the love, all the support, all the help, all the resources” beforehand.

We don’t know exactly when this installment was filmed, but all recent episodes centered on events that took place several months ago.

We can only assume this episode was filmed a lot closer to present day.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

Along with the heartbreak, Janelle and other family members will forever have to deal with the confusion. The unknown.

“I don’t know what happened that night he did that because he’s had other nights like this where he would drink and then pass out, and he would go kind of radio silent, but he’d be back in the morning,” she continued. “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened this time.”

After hearing from Gabriel, Janelle told viewers made her way to Garrison’s home, calling daughter Maddie along the way.

At some point, members of their large family began to rally around her.

Janelle Brown on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Garrison would have turned 27 last month.

“You seem so alive in the millions of photos I have. I sometimes forget I won’t see you again — and then I remember, Grief is so strange,” his mom wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a carousel of photos where Garrison is smiling from ear to ear.

She added:

“I’ve loved all the remembrances of you posted by family and friends. And I had to re-share the reel from the county fair because it shows who you were so well. Till we meet again sweetheart.”



