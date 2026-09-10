Donald Trump Promises $5,000 Check to Every American If GOP Wins Midterms: Will He Deliver?

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Donald Trump really, really wants his party to emerge victorious from November’s midterm elections.

And he’s willing to shell out over a trillion dollars to make it happen.

Yes, Trump took the stage at the first-ever Republican National Committee midterm convention last night, where he made a historic (and possibly bogus) promise:

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” Trump told the crowd … just one day after he claimed to have been rescued by firefighters during 9/11.

Yes, the President of the United States just offered a payout to every American adult on the condition that his party wins a slate of state and local elections.

Many have pointed out that that’s almost certainly illegal, but the question on the minds of many Americans today has little to do with constitutionality and everything to do with plausibility.

That question: Will Trump really deliver this time? The answer: Probably not. For a number of reasons.

For starters, there are the logistics:

Trump offered no details about where the money would come from, whether Congress would need to approve the payments, or how the administration would legally distribute them. He did say the money would need to be spent in the United States.

And the potential price tag is … substantial.

Depending on who qualifies, sending $5,000 payments to hundreds of millions of Americans would cost approximately $1.35 trillion.

That makes this considerably more complicated than simply announcing that Uncle Sam is sending everyone a very generous check.

Trump has floated similar ideas before. He previously promoted the concept of a $2,000 tariff-funded “dividend,” while other proposed cash payments, including a DOGE dividend, failed to become reality.

The timing of this latest promise is also worth noting.

Trump has been urging Republican voters to treat the upcoming midterm election as though he himself were up for reelection. During his convention speech, he explicitly asked Americans to “pretend that I’m on the ballot.”

The message is clear: A vote for Republicans could supposedly mean $5,000 in your pocket.

Whether that money ever actually makes it there is another question entirely.

For now, Trump has offered voters a very enticing number without providing many details about how he plans to make it happen.

But hey, at least there’s finally a campaign promise you can put a dollar amount on.