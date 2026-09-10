Catelynn Lowell Attacked For New Job: ‘We Don’t Want Her In Our Schools’

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On top of Teen Mom fame and becoming an anti-adoption podcaster, Catelynn Lowell has a new job.

(This one is a “real” job, one that she teased back in the spring.)

Some parents in the district (and, let’s be real, some folks who just don’t like Catelynn) are objecting.

Tyler’s stepping in, reminding everyone of why his wife is more than qualified for this gig.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Why are some people mad about Catelynn Lowell getting a normal job?

On Wednesday, September 9, a Michigan school district announced that they’ve hired Catelynn Lowell.

She is working as an instructional aid for two of the district’s schools.

The district shared a photo of Catelynn alongside a brief bio.

The “Staff Spotlight” post did not delve into her time on Teen Mom.

“This year, she’s looking forward to growing within our school community and helping students reach their full potential,” the post gushed, describing her as a “birth mom and mother to three girls.”

The thing about posting a photo of a reality star who has been on television since 2009 is that someone is going to recognize them.

Sure, most people have not seen even a single episode of the Teen Mom franchise.

But if dozens, hundreds, or thousands of people see your post, someone’s going to recognize the name, the face, or both.

Sure enough, a bunch of people recognized Catelynn’s name and photo on the post.

And some of those were parents who have children in that school district. As you might have guessed, some raised objections to her employment.

‘I’m a normal person’

Taking to the comments, Catelynn Lowell did her best to reassure anyone with concerns.

“If you truly knew me I have never once went around flashing the ‘TV card’ ever,” she commented, per The Ashley.

“I’m a normal person, a mom to three kids in the district,” Catelynn added. “A woman who loves kids and wants to see them all succeed and try their best.”

She continued: “So if that brings ‘heat on my back’ so be it. I know who I am as a person, my heart, my work ethic, and my love for our community.”

Additionally, Catelynn clarified that she had no role in the district singling her out among other new hires for this announcement. (Presumably, other new hires will receive similar posts.)

Catelynn’s husband, who has been her partner since they were both children, rushed to his wife’s defense.

“I’m sorry to hear that other parents have nothing nice to say about us, but I also understand that not everyone is going to like everyone else either (even ppl who aren’t on TV),” Tyler Baltierra reasoned.

“It’s just disheartening that she can’t do what she loves & help her community without being attacked,” he added.

Tyler also noted: “We both graduated from an alternative high school for struggling youth, so we KNOW how important it is for these kids to have adults who, not only truly care for them, but also can relate to their struggles on a personal level.”

It’s very possible that some adults will be super weird about Catelynn working at their kids’ school. But she has a right to work without harassment. Catelynn and Tyler are two of the better parents from Teen Mom, and it sounds like those kids will be lucky to have her.