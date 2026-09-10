Hailey Bieber Bares All, Wears Nothing But Tantalizing Tan Lines

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Long before Hailey Baldwin became Hailey Bieber, she was a model.

Nepo baby though she may be, but she’s showing that she’s more than qualified.

She is also showing a tremendous amount of skin.

In this steamy new shoot, Hailey is wearing nothing but tan lines. And she looks incredible.

Hailey Bieber attends the “Wuthering Heights” Australian Premiere on February 12, 2026. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber is leaving nothing to the imagination

29-year-old Hailey Bieber stripped naked to model for the cover of ICE Magazine‘s third edition, “The Brazil Issue.”

(Despite its name, ICE Magazine is a magazine that centers women, and is not affiliated with the ethnic cleansing organization founded under George W. Bush that the Trump regime has deployed to terrorize American communities.)

On the cover, Hailey is lounging naked while drinking a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a local soft drink.

Her tan lines are very visible.

Beyond those, Hailey is all tan all over.

Hailey Bieber for Renell Medrano's ICE Magazine. pic.twitter.com/rfAyMcdUpM — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 8, 2026

Renell Medrano snapped these steamy photos during Carnival 2026.

(That means back in February.)

Other cover stars of the issue include Tina Kunakey and Juliana Nalú.

Just for the record, Hailey does don some clothing for other pics. The yellow bikini is not exactly hiding much.

Hailey also wore a sheer Only Hearts bra at one point. She is truly stunning.

Years ago, she was opposed to going fully nude for any photoshoot

In 2021, Hailey Bieber cited her Christian beliefs for why she would not agree to pose nude despite her modeling career.

However, she and Medrano have been friends for over a decade. Ultimately, it led to her changing her mind.

“I’m comfortable with her pushing me, photographing me differently, helping me be seen in a different way,” Hailey told the magazine.

She explained that this is “because I know she just wants me to be comfortable in myself, too.”

Hailey affirmed: “I would never have done that, shown that much, with anybody else but her.”

Hailey Bieber stars in ICE Magazine Brazil’s latest issue 🔥



[📸: @renellmedrano ] pic.twitter.com/CfiamPXi9P — Complex (@Complex) September 8, 2026

Hailey has Brazilian heritage through her mother and grandmother.

“They really did nurture and develop my love of Brazilian culture, because that’s who they are, it’s where they come from,” she explained.

“Watching the woman who’s raising you be really comfortable in her body is something I’m very grateful for,” Hailey expressed.

She affirmed: “It always helped me embrace myself.”

A portion of the sale of each magazine goes to the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Women in São Paulo.

Hailey — who has brought in considerably more wealth than her husband — will match the total contribution. Good for her!