Rob Kardashian Delights Fans with Ultra-Rare Social Media Cameo

Rob Kardashian is back on social media!

(Sort of)

Whether it’s lending his voice to his family’s Hulu series or photo-bombing a family pic, he has been scarce for years.

Now, the notoriously “shy” Kardashian brother is stealing the show, upstaging his most famous sister.

Yes, that’s Rob Kardashian in Kim’s photo!

On Wednesday, June 25, Kim Kardashian took to social media to celebrate the birthday of La La Anthony.

Normally, this gorgeous duo would be getting all of the attention in any photo.

However, when Kim posted pics to Instagram, all eyes were on the third face in the bunch: Rob Kardashian.

Kim didn’t try to draw attention to her brother. (She didn’t need to)

“Happy Birthday to my ace @lala,” she captioned the snap, adding:

“Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!”

However, the comments made it clear that Rob had stolen the show just by being there.

The excitement was palpable

“ROBBBBBBB. HEY GIRLS BUT ROBBBBBB,” one of dozens upon dozens of all-caps comments gushed.

“Everyone just hyped Rob is in the photo,” another accurately observed.

“OH MY GOSH ROBERT!!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed an additional Instagram denizen.

“Rob still handsome,” another appraised.

“Rob is starting to look like his early 2000 self again,” wrote another.

Rob has spent the past decade mostly avoiding the public spotlight. His last straight-up selfie on his Instagram page is from almost exactly two years ago.

Why has Rob been so reclusive?

Rob Kardashian being “shy” and his weight gain seem to be closely related.

It isn’t that one caused the other — it’s that they both have seemed to feed into each other. It happens.

Additionally, he displayed atrocious and unacceptable behavior during the fallout with Blac Chyna.

Rob needed to take some time away and do some soul-searching. Hopefully, this has led to more emotional maturity as he raises his adorable daughter, Dream.