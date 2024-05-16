Garrison Brown Cause of Death Confirmed 2 Months After Horrific Tragedy

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Just over two months since we learned that Garrison Brown had died at the very young age of 25, the Coconino County Medical Examiner has revealed the result of the reality star’s autopsy.

Sadly, it does not sound like the cause of death for Garrison will bring much closure to those who loved and lost him.

As it was feared, the autopsy report confirms that Garrison took his own life in a horrible fashion.

Garrison Brown Cause Of Death: The Autopsy Findings

According to this document, which was obtained by on May 15 by People Magazine, Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head.

His manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

This finding is consistent with everything we have heard and read since March 5.

On that date, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown issued a joint statement that read:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

It later came out that Garrison had admitted to suicidal tendencies in a text message to his mother.

Due to her concern of her son’s well-being, Janelle asked one of his siblings to go check on Garrison around this time… his brother, Gabriel, agreed to do so… and that’s how Garrison’s corpse was discovered.

It’s simply horrible.

Garrison Remembered By His Family

In the many weeks since Garrison took his own life, a number of family members have come out and shared moving tributes to the Sister Wives star.

Garrison Brown and mother Janelle on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Garrison’s sister, Maddie Brown, made it evident on March 18 that mental health was a factor in Garrison’s passing.

“Mental health is so important. And I don’t think we talk about it enough,” she shared on Instagram 18.

“I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health.

“And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

Kody didn’t get along with Garrison at the time his son took his own life. (TLC)

The Autopsy Reports Shocking Reveals

The autopsy, meanwhile, notes a contributing factor in Garrison’s death was ethanol intoxication, otherwise known as alcohol poisoning.

Per the report, Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .307%.

(The legal limit in the U.S. is .08% and anything above .40% is considered potentially fatal.)

Garrison also had traces of caffeine in his system at the time of his death.

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Garrison — who was introduced to TLC viewers in 2010 — was one of Janelle and Kody’s six kids, along with Maddie and siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

In late March, Garrison was honored via a memorial service put on by the Nevada National Guard, after which Janelle said the following on social media:

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored.

“So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Saturday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it.

“I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”