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Did King Charles drive a new wedge between him and Prince Harry on purpose?

Mere weeks ago, Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK. Many believe that this was to spend more time with Charles.

But now, Uganda has abruptly pulled out of the Invictus Games, specifically citing Charles’ wishes.

A new report say that Harry is, understandably, pretty darn angry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, takes part in a game of Pickleball during the Invictus Games “1 Year To Go” event in July 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘private citizens,’ King Charles clarified

When King Charles issued a “clarification” of Prince Harry’s status as part of the royal family but not a working royal, he may have set off a short but devastating chain reaction.

He released the letter on Monday, September 7, characterizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

Allegedly, the ailing monarch sent the note to the media without consulting his son or his daughter-in-law.

Now, it’s possible that this is a misunderstanding. Maybe Harry and Meghan wanted Charles to clarify that they continue to have exactly the same role that they chose for themselves in 2020.

However, the consequences that this letter has had for the Invictus Games are not up for debate.

It is difficult to explain Uganda’s reasoning here

One day after Charles released the letter by way of his Lord Chamberlain, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defense Forces for Uganda, made his own announcement.

“In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus games,” he declared.

In the same tweet, Kainerugaba added that Uganda “shall not participate in anything that does not have [Charles’] approval.”

We are unsure of what kind of grown adult, let alone a government official, “deeply reveres” the UK’s publicly-funded human mascot.

We’re sure that Uganda and the UK have a complex history. Britain has a long and complex history with countless nations of the world, which is why the single most popular non-religious holiday on the planet is independence from England specifically.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba may have set back Uganda’s image and reputation with this tweet, essentially expressing fealty to King Charles. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Kainerugaba does not ‘support that Harry-Meghan nonsense,’ whatever that means

Unfortunately, Kainerugaba did not stop there, and made it clear that he’s not observing some sort of protocol.

Rather, he is actively taking sides in what he perceives as a rift between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Speaking to The Times UK, Kainerugaba claimed that there are “factions in the Ministry of Defense that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense.”

He explained that he “had to quash it straight away.”

Kainerugaba then announced: “I support the monarch. Period.”

Anyone else feeling really embarrassed to be, like, a person right now?

We know that, living in the US in 2026, it is easy to feel like we are the laughingstock of the world (we are), that we are in hell (we are), and that we are in a nightmarish circus run by malicious clowns (we are).

But statements like that from Kainerugaba, in which he apparently pulled out of an international event for wounded, sick, and injured service personnel due to gossip about royals, show us that America does not have a monopoly on clownery.

Anyway, an alleged Sussex source claimed to ITV News: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.”

The same insider added: “Sadly, the only people who will suffer are the Invictus Games competitors.”

It’s unclear how legit that source may be, and we also don’t really know what actually went on with Charles. All that we truly know seems to be that Uganda has abruptly pulled out of an event that Harry founded in 2014.

This is so weird.