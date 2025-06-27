Orlando Bloom’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Identified as Katy Perry’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Like many other A-listers, Orlando Bloom is currently in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

He arrived solo, having allegedly broken up with longtime partner Katy Perry sometime in the past few months (details on that situation are still hard to come by).

We don’t know when Orlando and Katy called it quits (we don’t even know if the rumors are true, as neither side has addressed them publicly), but it looks like Bloom has had no trouble moving on!

Orlando Bloom attends the “Deep Cover” Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Orlando Bloom spotted canoodling with ‘mystery woman’

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Bloom attended a pre-wedding rehearsal dinner on Thursday night.

After the party, he took a water taxi back to his hotel through one of the city’s famous canals.

He was joined in said boat by a young woman whom he reportedly embraced on the way back to his room.

The woman has now been identified as designer to the stars Jamie Mizrahi, who has worked for such A-listers as Meghan Markle and — you guessed it! — Katy Perry.

Top Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi celebrates TOMS Footwear capsule launch with a volunteer day at Baby2Baby on May 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TOMS)

Who is Jamie Mizrahi?

An in-demand stylist with more than half a million followers, Jamie’s long list of celebrity clients also includes Adele and Jennifer Lawrence.

Despite the shared last name, she is not related to famed fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.

It’s not clear if Jamie has ever worked with Orlando, or if the two met through their mutual association with Katy.

It’s also not clear if Jamie and Orlando are romantically involved. But you can bet that a whole lot of people are currently jumping to that conclusion.

Orlando Bloom attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with The Cast Of “Deep Cover” Featuring Orlando Bloom & Bryce Dallas Howard at SiriusXM Studios on June 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

While Jamie and Orlando were reportedly spotted “embracing” during their nighttime boat ride, it’s important to note that it was raining heavily at the time.

So they might have just been huddling under an umbrella or awning.

And they might have been sharing a boat simply because they’re staying in the same hotel.

Whatever the case, it’s looking more and more like Katy and Orlando are living separate lives.

And the excuse that Katy skipped the wedding because she’s in the middle of a disastrous tour is looking more and more implausible.