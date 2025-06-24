Orlando Bloom to Attend Jeff Bezos Wedding Without Katy Perry; Reports Claim …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been a rough year for Katy Perry.

And insiders say all of the bad press she’s endured have taken a toll on her marriage.

In fact, one source claims that Katy and Orlando Bloom have already called it quits and are merely waiting for an opportune time to make the announcement.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Katy and Orlando’s relationship is ‘over,’ insider claims

“It’s over,” one source told Page Six. “They are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split.”

That claim seems to be supported by a recent TMZ report claiming that Orlando has traveled to Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez — and Katy is not with

“He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” says one insider. TMZ even goes to far as to claim that “by all indications,” Bloom is “now a single man.”

Thus far, we don’t have any specifics with regard to when these two arrived at the decision to end their marriage.

But anyone who’s been following Katy’s career in recent months won’t be surprised by the causes of this alleged split:

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a separate source tells People magazine, adding:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension. She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”

Katy’s career woes create conflict

As we’ve previously reported, Katy had hoped to restore both her career and her public image in 2025 in the wake of her underperforming 143 album. But that’s not how the situation played out.

Things got off to a rocky srart, as the 11-minute trip to “space” that Katy used to promote her tour was quickly called out as a crass and wasteful publicity stunt.

Now, Katy’s tour is being met with bad reviews and slow ticket sales. And it seems the situation may have taken a toll on her marriage.

Insiders tell Page Six that Bloom has recently been “spending time” in Miami without Katy.

The couple — who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Daisy — previously separated in 2017, about one year into their relationship.

Katy recently alluded to those troubled early days during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot real work,” Perry said.

That same month, Perry told People magazine that she and Bloom argue on occasion, but insisted that their disagreemenrs are short-lived:

“Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly. It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. All right, let’s move on.’”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.