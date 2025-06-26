Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Yes, It Really is Over!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this year, Katy Perry was roundly mocked for blasting off into space.

Now, meanwhile? In a strained pun-based segue that leaves us both ashamed and proud as a celebrity gossip website?

Perry no longer has a major star in her life.

Indeed: The singer and Orlando Bloom have broken up after nearly a decade as a couple.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source close to the celebrities just told Us Weekly, adding:

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

According to this same source, Perry and Bloom’s split has been “a long time coming” as everything between them has “been tense for months.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry arrive for the premiere of “The Cut” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

The exes share five-year-old daughter Daisy.

They haven’t been physically together since Perry kicked off her Lifetimes tour earlier this year and there’s been speculation for almost this same period of time that the relationship was close to over.

Just this week, for example, we heard that Bloom was attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding solo, prompting many rumors that he and Perry had broken up.

And now here we are. We have confirmation.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The former couple met back in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party.

They briefly wen their one ways in 2017, but they went ahead and got engaged in 2019.

In 2020, they welcomed Daisy and made the announcement via the Unicef Instagram.

Based on a recent People Magazine report, the negative response to Perry’s 143 album and the Lifetimes tour, as well as the backlash for her Blue Origin Space Trip, caused “tension” in this relationship.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source told this outlet. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension…

“It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Despite being engaged for six years, that Perry and Bloom never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything, leading to major annoyance from the actor.

While Perry remains on tour, Bloom is in Venice to celebrate Bezos exchanging vows with Lauren Sanchez. The dude is gonna make the most of it, TMZ claims.

“He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” someone has tole this website.