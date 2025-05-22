Katy Perry ‘Not Welcome’ In Las Vegas Following ‘Disastrous’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thus far, 2025 has not been Katy Perry’s year.

First, Katy’s heavily hyped trip to space landed with a thud when the public realized it was nothing more than an 11-minute publicity stunt.

Her PR miseries were compounded when the tour Katy promoted during said flight turned into a — well, flop is a strong word, but it’s no Eras Tour; let’s put it that way.

US artist Katy Perry performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thus far, reviews have been harsh, and one insider described ticket sales as “dismal.”

Toss in the bad press relating to Perry’s legal battles with elderly nuns, and the allegation that she collaborated with an accused sex offender, and we think it’s safe to say that this is the worst year of her career.

And now, Katy is contending with yet another embarrassing rumor.

Report claims that Katy is ‘not welcome’ at Vegas venues following residency flop

Katy’s tour comes at the conclusion of her three-year residency deal with Resorts World, which ended in 2024.

And according to a new report from NewsNation, the proprietors of the hotel and casino were not upset to see their partnership with Perry come to an end.

Katy Perry attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

”There was a bidding war between Resorts World and Caesars … and Caesars technically lost out — but in the end, Caesars won,” a source told the outlet.

“The residency was a disaster for Resorts World, a complete failure.”

The insider went on to claim that Katy was highly overpaid for her casino shows.

“Katy was getting paid between $750,000 and $900,000 a show because of the bidding war and the entire run she underperformed and Resorts World lost money,” the source alleged, adding:

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

”At the end of the day, Caesar’s won by losing the (Perry) residency. No one wants to lose money like that in Vegas.”

Katy returns to the scene of the flop

Katy played Vegas’ T Mobile arena on May 17, but that was just a one-off tour stop, not the start of a new residency.

The concert made a few headlines thanks to a weird incident in which Katy accused a fan of DM-ing her husband, Orlando Bloom.

So we guess it was more successful than some of Perry’s other recent PR stunts.

But the fading pop icon would still probably prefer it if fans were talking about her new music and her sold out shows. And it won’t be easy for Katy to get that conversation started.