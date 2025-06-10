Katy Perry’s Career Struggles Have Taken a Toll on Her Marriage to Orlando Bloom: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thus far, 2025 has not been Katy Perry’s year.

Following an underperforming (and controversial) new album, Katy had hoped to restore both her career and her public image ahead of her first world tour in seven years.

But as you’re probably aware, that’s not how things played out …

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Instead, a PR stunt that was dressed up as a historic event — we’re talking, of course, about Katy’s 11-minute trip to space — was promptly called out for the vain nonsense that it was, and criticism of the pop icon intensified.

All of that bad press couldn’t have come at a worse time. Predictably, Katy’s current tour has met with bad reviews and sluggish ticket sales.

And insiders say the situation has begun to take a toll on her marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Katy and Orlando have hit a rough patch, sources claim

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album, It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” one insider tells People magazine.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

A second source says that Katy’s current tour woes have added to the issues in her marriage:

“She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship,” says the insider.

Katy tries to keep it positive

For her part, Perry maintains that she’s unbothered by the events of recent months.

“You shouldn’t read it when it’s good. You shouldn’t read it when it’s bad,” she told People.

“My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It’s what you think about yourself.”

On Instagram, Katy was slightly less zen, describing her social media critics as “unhinged and unhealed.”

English actor Orlando Bloom and his partner US singer Katy Perry arrive for the premiere of “The Cut” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” Perry wrote in April.

While much of the criticism of Katy has been over the top, some of it — such as the uproar over her decision to collaborate with accused Kesha rapist Dr. Luke — is completely valid and likely to continue.

She’s the only artist other than Michael Jackson to ever score five number one singles off of one album.

In other words, Katy Perry will be just fine for the rest of her life, regardless of what happens in the years ahead.

But will she ever reclaim her place as one of the world’s most beloved pop stars? Only time will tell.