Madison Prewett Claims Masturbation & Porn ‘Enslaved’ Her

Madison Prewett is claiming to have had an “addiction” to porn and to masturbation.

As the Bachelor Nation likely recalls, this is the young woman who quit Season 24 of The Bachelor in week 10. Then, despite having dumped him, reunited with Peter Weber for all of three days.

The mess continues. She now declares that she is “free” from masturbation, which she says “enslaved and marked” her.

On the Tuesday, June 24 episode of her Stay True podcast, Madison Prewett — who is now Madison Troutt through marriage — discussed what, for most, is a normal and healthy part of being a person.

“Thankfully, by the grace of God and by the power of Godly community and people around me, I have been free from porn and masturbation for, I don’t even know, 10 years,” she announced.

According to Madison:

“That was something that enslaved me and marked me for so long.”

“No matter how much I loved Jesus, I could not shake that sin. I could not break free from porn and masturbation,” Madison lamented.

What she is conveying here is that, though masturbation is a normal part of life for most people, she feels a religious obligation to avoid doing so.

Some religions place restrictions upon what foods people may eat, what fabrics they wear, and how they express themselves sexually.

While most Christians masturbate, some may be surprised to learn that as recently as sixty years ago, biblical passages referring to forbidden sexual activities were translated to read “masturbators.”

When did the alleged ‘addiction’ begin?

According to Madison Prewett, she saw a film at a friend’s house when she was in middle school that encouraged her natural interests.

“I had already had moments of being curious about things and having certain feelings or wondering certain things or fantasizing about certain things. I had not told that to anyone,” she recalled.

Madison described: “I had not pursued to do anything about that, but I was curious, and I was about 13 years old. I went over to a friend’s house and her parents weren’t around and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate.”

According to Madison Prewett, she felt a “desire” and “things that I had never felt before.” That is very normal for a teenager having an age-appropriate sexual awakening.

However, in her case, she says that she felt “shame.”

This was, she explained, because she “wanted to live a life for Jesus.”

Madison expressed: “I questioned my worth and my identity. Every time I gave in to sexual sin, I didn’t know my purpose.”

Is ‘porn addiction’ real?

No, “porn addiction” is not real. Not according to medical science or psychiatry or, you know, anything like that. We have gone over this many times.

However, studies have found that people with somewhat extreme religious views that condemn porn and human sexuality seem to be those who struggle with it.

If you like porn and you don’t have an issue with it, you just keep living your life. If you like porn but you are taught to reject your own desires as unworthy or unholy, then you might convince yourself that this is an “addiction.”

It sounds like this may have happened to Madison Prewett. She fits the profile.

Obviously, she has every right to avoid porn or masturbation, just as she could stop eating fruit or wearing mixed fiber clothing if she chooses.